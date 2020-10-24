For as long as I can remember, CJAD 800 has given listeners terrific talk radio from 9 am to Noon. We can go back to the legendary Neil McKenty, Melanie King, Royal Orr, Tommy Schnurmacher, Leslie Roberts and now Elias Makos.
This is no easy job. The host and his team must be in early, reading the daily newspapers and getting the latest breaking news. You can plan a show a day before, but when the headlines change you need to switch gears.
Schnurmacher never set out to be radio star, which he was. I happened to be there when it all began. Of course he was best known as gossip and society columnist for The Gazette for many years. Then along came Neil Drabkin, a noted immigration lawyer and a former senior advisor and chief of staff to federal cabinet ministers. He was hosting a Sunday night talk show on the old CIQC AM 600 Radio station. I was helping Neil out and one night he invited Tommy to talk politics. It was one hour of solid radio.
“Neil invited me on the show and my first inclination was (to say) no,” Tommy recalls. “He prevailed upon me to do it. I was on with him for an hour and let me tell you this was a very unusual and bizarre experience. I was on for an hour and when it was over a friend of mine picked me up. The clock said I was on for an hour, but I did not believe time had passed. I felt like I was on for two minutes. I had never ever enjoyed anything more than talking about politics on the radio and having a back and forth on it.”
It did not take long for CIQC to offer Tommy his own show. Listeners immediately became a aware and the station that CJAD had constantly outscored in rhe ratings was suddenly getting attention. Eventually, CJAD came calling and Tommy moved to the big machine where he hosted the mid-morning show for more than 20 years. CIQC also brought in anglo rights activist Howard Galganov as a host. He too was full of on air energy.
Tommy retired (or as he likes to call it “rewired”) in November 2017 and has kept very busy co-hosting a podcast called Spirits and Spirituality (on hiatus) and wrote a memoir about his late mom titled Makeup Tips from Auschwitz: How Vanity Saved my Mother’s Life . These days he is embarking upon a North American Zoom speaking tour. I miss hearing his daily commentaries on the radio, so it was fun to have him on my podcast and get his views on the current political scene.
Tommy is also the new interim Quebec regional representative on the National Council of the Writer's Union of Canada. “I am trying to keep safe and keep sane,” he says.
Leslie Roberts can still be heard doing the mid-morning show on CFRA News Talk Radio in Ottawa. Makos turned out to be a natural for the prime CJAD slot. He is full of boundless energy and weaves effortlessly from topic to topic.
