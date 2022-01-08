Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has raised the possibility of vaccines one day becoming mandatory in Canada. In Quebec, Provincial Health Minister Christian Dubé is adding the SAQ and cannabis outlets to the list where vaccine passports will become mandatory and he plans to introduce more non-essential stores in the weeks ahead.
It has been almost two years now since the lives of people all over the world have been hijacked by COVID-19 and its subsequent variants. Last year currently I was suffering through my own bout with the virus. Case numbers were low then when you compare the out of control Omicron variant. But I was sick and basically held hostage in my basement for almost a month. With vaccines arriving and word then that if you had COVID once you could be immune from being re-infected, I was optimistic about the future.
I have had my three vaccines, plus COVID, but with the new variant I am indeed at risk of getting it again. So, I am trying to run my life as safely as possible. I consider myself very fortunate that I can do most of my work from home. While I can do curbside pickup for groceries and take-out meals, I still must go to places like the hospital for blood tests and any scheduled medical procedures. I double mask, wash my hands and social distance.
Unless we want to live the rest of our lives like this, I am all for Duclos, Dubé and other government leaders to take as hard a line as possible on vaccines. There are three kinds of people who refuse to take the jab: the anti-vaxxer, the vaccine hesitant and the individual who does not give a hoot. The vaccine passport has no doubt played an important role in getting people to merely do the right thing. In fact, Dubé’s latest measure resulted in a big jump in some getting their first vaccine.
I know a few people who refuse to get vaccinated and their reasoning makes no sense. One individual continues to invent conspiracy theories, not recognizing that by refusing to get vaccinated she could spend the rest of her life placing friends, families and co-workers in danger every time she is in their presence.
So please Mr. Dubé, expand the criteria for the vaccine passport – which will soon require proof of three vaccines. Those who are still refusing to go this route will need almost a year to catch up with the rest of us if they come to their senses now.
The passport is already necessary for restaurants, entertainment venues, planes, trains and as mentioned soon the SAQ and the SQDC. What will ne next? Let’s start off with hairdressers and coiffures. I would like nothing better than to go to my coiffure Intercoupe Le Spa - headed by Victor Soussana and Georges Ouaknine - on Decarie with the knowledge that the person in the other chair is vaccinated. I know the Minister says that grocery stores and pharmacies will not be included. I beg to differ. Let the unvaccinated do outdoor pickup. Walmart, Costco, the Bay, Best Buy…add them all! Workers in the health and education sectors unwilling to get vaccinated should be forced to take daily rapid tests at their own expense and report the findings to their superiors.
I will be the first in line for a fourth vaccine, a fifth and so on.
It does not help campaigns like this when star athletes liken tennis player Novak Djokovic and opportunistic politicians such as Maxime Bernier refuse to get vaccinated. Shame on them and shame on anyone who spreads falsehoods about the safety of the vaccines!
