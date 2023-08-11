At 90 years young, Emile Saleh is showing no signs of slowing down.
An artist, decorator and fashion designer, he lives a cosmopolitan lifestyle, calling home base both Montreal and Fort Lauderdale. From Aug. 23 to 26 he will be showcasing his paintings at Galerie Erga (6394 St. Laurent Blvd.) in Little Italy.
Emile was actually a wedding dress designer for most of his life. His art is inspired by the many places he's called home over the years as well as by his exotic worldly travels. “Through his paintings we experience the landscapes and nature of the Laurentians, North of Montreal, the vibrant florals of Hawaii, and the beauty in the people of India,” notes his niece Donna.
Emile credits much of his work to the influences of the five countries he has lived in that have helped shape the person he is today. His work is not rooted in time or place. He surrounds himself in the elements of the scene while painting. In the studio, his sense of vision and mood guide him to produce still lifes, landscapes and portraits ranging from the classic to the imaginative.
Emile's purpose in painting is to provoke the viewer to interact with his pieces. Contrasting elements in colour and image juxtapose to express unusual and vibrant harmonies, qualities which themselves become the subject of the work.
“I was born in Bagdad,” Emile told me. “At the age of five the family emigrated to India. I lived in Bombay, but went to boarding school, Bishop’s High in Poona, where I had my elementary and high school education. I came to Canada in 1950.
“I approach my work with a unique perspective that takes into account my environment and my inspirations,” Emile adds. “I have experimented with many different styles and mediums over the years. As an artist, I am always evolving and so is my art. My style and technique are broad and flexible, developed over years of training and experience."
For more on Emile go to: https://emilesaleh.yolasite.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.