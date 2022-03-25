Food Network Canada has been a favorite of mine for several years now and as a writer I particularly appreciate the fact that their media relations team consistently shares interesting Montreal angles with me. Such is the case with the program Wall of Bakers, which will have its season debut on Mon. March 28 and Canada’s Big Food Bucket List. That launches this Saturday, April 2.
Chef Jo Notkin is one of the judges on Wall of Bakers. A graduate of JPPS and St. George’s High School, Notkin is the founder of Maison Zoe Ford Catering, noted for its line of bakery-quality baking mixes, now available in nearly 200 stores across Canada. She was a competitor on Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada, Season 8.
Canada’s Big Food Bucket List is hosted by actor-comedian John Catucci as he eats his way through North America, checking off one tasty meal at a time. This season features two Montreal restaurants - Tropikàl Restobar in St. Henri, specializing in Carribean cuisine and owned by Dollard native Jae-Anthony Doughan and trendy Foiegwa in Griffintown. Both will be aired on Saturday night April 2.
I had the opportunity to interview both Notkin and Catucci.
WALL OF BAKERS: Wall of Bakers is a spin-off of Food Network Canada’s wildly successful competition series Wall of Chefs, featuring amateur bakers. This exciting new format tests the skill and nerves of Canada’s home bakers as they battle in the Wall of Bakers kitchen, under the towering shadow of the country’s best pastry chefs. In each episode, four amateur bakers face-off in three rounds of sweet competition. The last home baker standing wins the $10,000 cash prize. Chef Ricardo Larrivée is also a judge.
The idea to apply for the show was planted when the friend of a now ex-boyfriend suggested she do so. Almost as if it was a message from above, sometime later an application form from a previous season popped on her iPhone screen. She took that as a sign, went to the website and before you knew it was part of Top Chef. “It was an amazing experience,” she told me. “I work well under pressure. Being a caterer prepares you for that.”
As for Wall of Bakers, Jo noted, “it is so much more fun to be a judge. No pressure.”
JOHN CATUCCI: In each episode of Big Food Bucket List, Catucci visits the restaurants behind these must-eat meals and hits the kitchen to learn how the chefs make their mind-blowing creations. We’re talking sky-high lemon pie topped with clouds of meringue, juicy beef brisket barbecued right on the beach, outrageously stacked 100-layer lasagna and a Chicano burrito jam-packed with crispy French fries. John’s setting out to eat each drool-worthy dish and check them off his Big Food Bucket List.
Located in the space formerly occupied by La Belle Province in Saint-Henri, Foiegwa is a result of a joint effort between the Barroco Group and the Gauley Brothers. While the space is elegant and chic, the vibe remains convivial. Chef Jérémie Falissard wanted to create a restaurant where locals could meet up for dinner, brunch, or even just to enjoy a cocktail. I have walked and driven by this restaurant and often noticed lineups. After getting an advance review copy of Catucci’s Foiegwa visit, I can see why. Catucci sampled the signature truffle parmesan spaghetti and some truffle bechamel fries.
“That truffle spaghetti dish is my downfall,” Catucci told me. “I usually eat in bites. But not with this dish.”
Catucci’s visit to Tropikàl Restobar was a blast, he says. “I loved the vibe,” he said. “The food is so special, and Jae-Anthony is an amazing chef. He is one of those guys who really wants to feed you. I especially enjoyed his jerk chicken poutine.”
Go to https://www.foodnetwork.ca/ for more,
