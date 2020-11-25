There are two pretty prominent jobs available on Montreal English radio as of today.
Mike Finnerty is leaving his post as morning show host for CBC Radio One while CJAD morning news anchor and assistant news director Andrew Peplowski is retring.
I will miss them both.
This is actually the second time Finnerty has departed. Previously he moved to England and came back. He is a fantastic interviewer and compelling to listen to. As for Peplowski, he is the ultimate professional and what a set of pipes the man has! We will all really miss his signoff of "Newssssss Talk Rayyyy-dee-oh!"
So, just thinking out loud who would be the replacements?
At CBC if they fill the spot from the inside, Shawn Apel from Radio Noon, Ainslie MacLellan or Sabrina Marandola would appear to be excellent choices. If Apel or Marandola get the nod, why not bring in media favorite Jamie Orchard to fill one of the spots.
Over at CJAD, will Jason Mayoff move back to mornings or Richard Deschamps get the gig? Program Director Chris Bury is always full of surprises. He hit the jackpot with Elias Makos to replace Leslie Roberts. Could Jamie Orchard be a fit there too?
Both posts should be filled soon.
Here is a great good-bye piece on Finnerty on the CBC website.
