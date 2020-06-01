The arts community has been slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have already seen the Jazz Festival cancelled and Just For Laughs moved to the fall (I have no faith that will ever occur in its usual form).
Good on the Festival TransAmériques (nee Festival de théâtre des Amériques), which has been going strong for 35 years already. The FTA was scheduled to open May 20 and the 22 shows from here and elsewhere that were to have been presented were cancelled. However, it was revived online and continues until June 3. You can see the program here : https://fta.ca/en.
“The pandemic is a nightmare for Montreal's performing arts scene,” said FTA Artistic Director Martin Faucher. “Everything is paralyzed. No shows in theatres, the artists and tech crews don’t have access to studios nor rehearsal rooms. The artists, tech crews and cultural workers are, for the most part, self-employed and they don’t have the same social safety nets. All these workers are therefore extremely weakened by the COVID-19 crisis. The harm caused by this crisis is likely to last a long time."
Faucher notes that the crisis forced the FTA to cancel all public activities, the 22 indoor shows, their big outdoor show, the seminars where groups of young professional artists meet, the cultural visits from high school students, the visits from about a hundred of national and international promoters as well as foreign journalists.
Faucher describes his backup plan. Three virtual activities were planned during the period of what should have been the Festival. Faucher wrote a series of six texts, Life, Life (a Series). In these texts, he described the initial programming, the relationship he has had with the 22 shows, and his view of the performing arts. They also produced a series of four podcasts, Inhabiting. This series invites thinkers, scientists and writers to look at life from a more spiritual angle or outside the economic/production system in which we operate. Finally, ARTV produced six three-minute videos in which Quebec creators, who were programmed in this year’s edition, talk about their artistic approach and how they live the pandemic. To reach festival-goers, all of these activities are broadcast digitally.
It is not too late to take advantage of this opportunity. I expect other festivals to follow this model.
(0) comments
