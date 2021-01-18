Bravo to Federation CJA, the Cummings Centre and Ometz for their community-wide mental health initiative on Monday, January 18 which is encouraging people to reach out for help should they need it.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Federation CJA and its agencies has received an 86 percent increase in mental health interventions Those in need can call the community helpline at 514.734.1411 and connect with social service professionals who will help direct them to the appropriate resources that can offer emotional support.
Federation CJA has reached out to influencers, front-line health care workers, therapists, teachers, prominent community members, and community partners to share with their networks to get this out as widely as possible. “We want everyone to know that they are not alone and that it's OK not to be OK - and that we have resources to help,” their statement reads.
Beth Fineberg from the Cummings Centre and Susan Karpman of Ometz shared their views.
LENDING A HAND TO SENIORS
“We believe that people know our community is there for them,” said Fineberg, “We have received thousands of calls and provided a wide range of responses through our two social service agencies: Ometz and The Cummings Centre. For seniors, this has included those needing help with groceries during the lockdown, or regular care calls or Meals on Wheels to ensure food security. From parents looking for respite, to referrals for speech assessments for a seven-year-old, to providing supports to isolated adults young and old whose anxiety is becoming untenable - we’ve provided services, supports, resources and caring.”
Karpman notes that at this time, the community needs to continue to take steps to stay healthy – making sure to connect with one another through calls and social media; keeping stimulated; staying physically active; and reaching out when help is needed. “The Community Helpline was created to assist individuals and families connect with a social service professional,” she said. “As we make our way through this winter and finally see the COVID darkness beginning to lift, the Ometz and Cummings Centre teams will continue to help direct our community members to the resources they need.”
From the very beginning of the pandemic, Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak has shown true leadership. “The latest set of restrictions are adding to the feelings of anxiety and isolation,” he shared with me, “Through this mental health awareness initiative, we want tell our community members that if they are struggling and feeling isolated they or their loved ones are not alone, that the community is behind them, that there are social service professionals who will help direct them to the appropriate resources that can offer emotional support.”
COLLECTIVE IMPACT ACTION PLAN
Szlak notes that a Collective Impact Action Plan to address mental health challenges and reducing isolation was drafted in the fall. “It was a proactive, collaborative approach for addressing the exacerbation of mental health challenges and social isolation on account of the arrival of the colder weather and winter,” he said. “The Collective Impact Action Plan had a number of objectives and activities, predicated on the need to act quickly in a concerted, systematic way – with winter here and people more isolated than ever, the mental health crisis is here.”
Two key components are the promotion of the community Helpline to promote access to community services and programs and a communal response to mental health and isolation reduction.
As Szlak commented: “Federation CJA intentionally used a networked approach and looked for a broad range of partnerships to have a far reaching impact in the community; the mental health challenges due to Covid-19 are too big for any one or two agencies – it truly required a whole community approach and collective response.”
A grants process was created, and a “request for proposals” for agencies and community organizations for new and innovative programs and projects related to relieving short and medium-term mental health challenges and social isolation due to COVID-19. Szlak said they got an immediate and overwhelming response from community agencies and organizations, who rose to the occasion. Social service agencies, cultural organizations, synagogues and religious organizations spanning the community all answered the call.
Forty-Five project funding requests were received, covering a range of programs and services, from clinical mental health services to mental wellness programs to isolation reduction programming. The Federation CJA board approved COVID-19 crisis funding totalling over $430,000 to 28 agencies and community organization working in the field of Mental Health and Isolation Reduction.
These programs and services are all being launched in January, and Federation CJA will be regularly convening these organizational partners over the coming winter months to review progress, share successes, and discuss challenges, and brainstorm solutions and possible collaborations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.