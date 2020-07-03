A mother and her young daughter are stuck in Montreal, unable to return to their home in China as the local consulate refuses to give them a Visa. This is all the more frustrating for Cibele Câmara Rosen given the fact the Chinese Foreign Affairs Office in the Jilin Province has approved their re-entry in the country where husband and dad Bruce works. He has been back there for months.
Reached in Shanghai, Bruce says he and his family have done everything they can thus far to persuade the local Chinese authorities in Montreal and Ottawa to grant Visas so that he can be reunited with Câmara and their nearly four year old daughter Brielle.
When I last saw the family in January, after Bruce’s dad Allen passed away, they were held back from their return to China as the COVID-19 pandemic had started in that country and was already spreading across the globe.
“Given that the situation in China at that time was very unclear, we decided to postpone our return to Shanghai for several weeks,” Bruce explained. “My company finally requested/required that I return to China given my position, so I decided to fly back to China and leave my family behind where it was thought at the time to be safer. Then, and for good reason, China closed its borders to all international and non-essential travel. This meant that my family’s Visas were suspended and that they could not return to Shanghai.
“So, there we were, in mid-February, separated for what we thought would be a short period of time, especially since China seemed to have the virus under control and had taken massive proactive measures to safeguard its borders. I can’t blame them, and I must say that the Chinese government has done an incredible job in the measures taken to protect its own people, and the global population. In the interim, and since North America appeared to be ill-prepared to manage the pandemic, and that South America didn’t seem to have been so adversely affected, my wife and daughter travelled to Sao Paulo to visit with family and friends until China re-opened its borders. Then things all fell apart as North America fell prey to the virus. Then air travel essentially stopped.”
So here they were separated half a world and a full hemisphere apart with no clear timeline when they could be reunited. That was the end of February, which eventually morphed into May. Then Brazil basically fell-apart in its handling of the preventative measures to curb the effects of the virus, so Bruce realized it was time to get his family out of Brazil and back into Canada, where the chances of an early return to China seemed more likely and that the overall safety situation was a much better option than Brazil. Flights were still a problem, so they found a circuitous route from Sao Paulo to Frankfurt to Montreal that was available, albeit that it was a world tour taking more than 24 hours. “My amazing wife and world-traveller daughter boarded the plane like the troopers that they are, obtained special clearance from the Polizei in Frankfurt airport to transfer without leaving security and finally made their way to Montreal at the beginning of June,” Bruce explained. “Tired and still separated, we all felt much better given that they were in Montreal. Of course, they then completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine before heading to my mom’s place to be with family once again, which is where they are currently, and they all still seem to be getting along and managing with the overall situation. But the separation is taking its toll on everyone – myself, my wife and my daughter.”
Attempts at Diplomacy
During these nearly six months Bruce has written to just about every person, organization and official person and organization that he could possibly think of. The list includes Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Barbara Harvey, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton, The Executive of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham) in China Mathieu Cormier, The Consul General of Canada (Shanghai), the Managing Director of The Canada China Business Council (CCBC) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). “The Consul General of Canada (Shanghai), the Managing Director of The CCBC, The Executive of CanCham and the CBSA have all responded to me and supported however they could,” Bruce reports. “In fact, it was as a result of their combined efforts that I was able to get my wife and daughter back into Canada from Brazil. I am very grateful for their support, but must say that I am not at all happy with the lack thereof from those who have not taken the time to respond to my very emotional and informative letters.”
The next step of their journey from Montreal to Shanghai is a bit more difficult, and likely under the control of The People’s Republic of China, and several of their other governing bodies responsible for the entry and exit of individuals/foreigners into China. Currently both the borders of China, and most commercial passenger airlines, are both closed/blocked for non-essential workers to enter China. “I am not one who takes ‘no’ for an answer, especially when it comes to my family!” he says.
S1 Visas Required
What Bruce needs to try to arrange for S1 Visas to enter China. Unfortunately, all Visas in existence prior to March 28, 2020 are either suspended and/or no longer valid. In his family’s case, their Residence Permits for China expired on April 30, 2020, along with his. He has since managed to renew his, along with his Work Permit, thanks to the help of his company, but his family can only renew theirs once they return to China. In the interim, and to be allowed to enter China, they will require an S1 Visa issued by the Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) in Montreal. “My company has done an immense amount of lobbying in China to obtain/provide both myself and the CVASC with the required documents, the most important and difficult of which to obtain was the Invitation Letter (PU) from the Jilin Government Foreign Affairs Office (FAO),” he elaborates. "This PU was supposed to be the key element needed for my family to acquire the necessary Visas to travel back to China. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case as they have been denied their Visas by the CVASC. Certainly the Chinese authorities have the right to determine who gets and who doesn’t get Visas, but for myself and my family this decision is devastating. It is made even more difficult to understand since I know of other families who were granted their Visas by the CVASC, based on their PU, and who have already returned to China.”
As China has already started to lift some of the restrictions for commercial airlines to resume flights into China in the coming weeks, Bruce is hopeful that that the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in Canada might reconsider their current decision so that he can reunite with his family. Additionally, he cannot leave China due to his position in Shanghai, and his company won’t allow him to do so due to the fact that he would then not be allowed to re-enter China under the current local policies. “Don’t get me wrong,” he says. “My company is not being unreasonable, especially given their support to date, and they are also trying to solve this issue for many of us ex-pats here in China, but their hands are also tied and there is a business to run as well.”
Little Girl Emotionally Affected
This is, and has been, an extremely difficult time for the Rosen family as they have never been separated for longer than a few weeks. “The stress and strain on all of us is exhausting, and affects every element of our respective daily routines,” he says. “My daughter is experiencing more difficulties than both my wife and I as she is too young to be able to process this situation of our separation clearly. She has become anxious, is not sleeping well and she often cries uncontrollably without reason and for extended periods of time. Delaying the reuniting of our family has the potential to have long-term emotional and developmental impact on our daughter, which we must avoid.
“As my family has been out of China for the better part of seven months, due to the travel restrictions into and out of China, you can imagine the anxiety put on my wife and daughter as they have not been able to sleep in their own beds, they have not had access to their personal items or seasonal clothing and they have not had the feeling of a warm embrace from their husband/father. Not to mention that we have missed anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and we will soon miss the ability to celebrate multiple birthdays together. Also, and with my father’s passing in mid-January, we have not had an appropriate time to grieve his passing as a family unit.”
Bruce notes that even the family dog is distressed as he waits long hours in little Brielle’s room for her eventual return. “It sounds trivial, but my daughter asks to see him on every occasion when we video chat as she misses him dearly since he was a first birthday gift for my daughter and they are normally inseparable,” he says.
Brielle is enrolled in school in Shanghai and she has missed the entire spring semester as a result of our separation. If she misses either a large part, or all, of the fall semester (which starts on August 19), she runs the risk of falling behind, being separated from her classmates and potentially losing her spot at her school – which was no easy task to get her enrolled into in the first place as Shanghai schools are very difficult to gain entry to for foreigners, due to limited capacity and intense competition
“I am also strained emotionally and physically, given my demanding and essential position at work and due to the extended separation from my family,” Bruce says. “From a health perspective, the separation is affecting my mental and physical well-being, not to mention the impact of the added time and energy spent to try to reunite my family through emails and phone calls. China is our home, and has been for the nearly eight years. My wife and I were married in Shanghai, and our daughter was born in Beijing.
And what is the answer the local Visa Office in Montreal has given the Rosens for the delay? “It is nothing urgent,” they say.
You would think that a country that is being blamed for bringing the entire world to its knees by not containing this pandemic in the first place would want to do the right thing and score some badly need PR points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.