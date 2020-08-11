A mother and her young daughter are stuck in Montreal, unable to return to their home in China as the local consulate refuses to give them a Visa. This is all the more frustrating for Cibele Câmara Rosen given the fact the Chinese Foreign Affairs Office in the Jilin Province has approved their re-entry in the country where husband and dad Bruce works. He has been back there for months.
Reached in Shanghai, Bruce says he and his family have done everything they can thus far to persuade the local Chinese authorities in Montreal and Ottawa to grant Visas so that he can be reunited with Cibele and their nearly four year old daughter Brielle.
When I last saw the family in January, after Bruce’s dad Allen passed away, they were held back from their return to China as the COVID-19 pandemic had started in that country and was already spreading across the globe.
“Given that the situation in China at that time was very unclear, we decided to postpone our return to Shanghai for several weeks,” Bruce explained. “My company finally requested/required that I return to China given my position, so I decided to fly back to China and leave my family behind where it was thought at the time to be safer. Then, and for good reason, China closed its borders to all international and non-essential travel. This meant that my family’s Visas were suspended and that they could not return to Shanghai.
“So, there we were, in mid-February, separated for what we thought would be a short period of time, especially since China seemed to have the virus under control and had taken massive proactive measures to safeguard its borders. I can’t blame them, and I must say that the Chinese government has done an incredible job in the measures taken to protect its own people, and the global population. In the interim, and since North America appeared to be ill-prepared to manage the pandemic, and that South America didn’t seem to have been so adversely affected, my wife and daughter travelled to Sao Paulo to visit with family and friends until China re-opened its borders. Then things all fell apart as North America fell prey to the virus. Then air travel essentially stopped.”
So here they were separated half a world and a full hemisphere apart with no clear timeline when they could be reunited. That was the end of February, which eventually morphed into May. Then Brazil basically fell-apart in its handling of the preventative measures to curb the effects of the virus, so Bruce realized it was time to get his family out of Brazil and back into Canada, where the chances of an early return to China seemed more likely and that the overall safety situation was a much better option than Brazil. Flights were still a problem, so they found a circuitous route from Sao Paulo to Frankfurt to Montreal that was available, albeit that it was a world tour taking more than 24 hours. “My amazing wife and world-traveller daughter boarded the plane like the troopers that they are, obtained special clearance from the Polizei in Frankfurt airport to transfer without leaving security and finally made their way to Montreal at the beginning of June,” Bruce explained. “Tired and still separated, we all felt much better given that they were in Montreal. Of course, they then completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine before heading to my mom’s place to be with family once again, which is where they are currently, and they all still seem to be getting along and managing with the overall situation. But the separation is taking its toll on everyone – myself, my wife and my daughter.”
Attempts at Diplomacy
During these nearly six months Bruce has written to just about every person, organization and official person and organization that he could possibly think of. Many, including The Consul General of Canada (Shanghai), have all responded and supported him however they could. “In fact," he says, "it was as a result of their combined efforts that I was able to get my wife and daughter back into Canada from Brazil. I am very grateful for their support, but must say that I am not at all happy with the lack thereof from those who have not taken the time to respond to my very emotional and informative letters.”
The next step of their journey from Montreal to Shanghai is a bit more difficult, and likely under the control of The People’s Republic of China, and several of their other governing bodies responsible for the entry and exit of individuals/foreigners into China. Currently both the borders of China, and most commercial passenger airlines, are both closed/blocked for non-essential workers to enter China. “I am not one who takes ‘no’ for an answer, especially when it comes to my family!” he says.
S1 Visas Required
What Bruce needs to try to arrange for S1 Visas to enter China. Unfortunately, all Visas in existence prior to March 28, 2020 are either suspended and/or no longer valid. In his family’s case, their Residence Permits for China expired on April 30, 2020, along with his. He has since managed to renew his, along with his Work Permit, thanks to the help of his company, but his family can only renew theirs once they return to China. In the interim, and to be allowed to enter China, they will require an S1 Visa issued by the Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) in Montreal. “My company has done an immense amount of lobbying in China to obtain/provide both myself and the CVASC with the required documents, the most important and difficult of which to obtain was the Invitation Letter (PU) from the Jilin Government Foreign Affairs Office (FAO),” he elaborates. "This PU was supposed to be the key element needed for my family to acquire the necessary Visas to travel back to China. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case as they have been denied their Visas by the CVASC. Certainly the Chinese authorities have the right to determine who gets and who doesn’t get Visas, but for myself and my family this decision is devastating. It is made even more difficult to understand since I know of other families who were granted their Visas by the CVASC, based on their PU, and who have already returned to China.”
As China has already started to lift some of the restrictions for commercial airlines to resume flights into China in the coming weeks, Bruce is hopeful that that the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in Canada might reconsider their current decision so that he can reunite with his family. Additionally, he cannot leave China due to his position in Shanghai, and his company won’t allow him to do so due to the fact that he would then not be allowed to re-enter China under the current local policies. “Don’t get me wrong,” he says. “My company is not being unreasonable, especially given their support to date, and they are also trying to solve this issue for many of us ex-pats here in China, but their hands are also tied and there is a business to run as well.”
Little Girl Emotionally Affected
This is, and has been, an extremely difficult time for the Rosen family as they have never been separated for longer than a few weeks. “The stress and strain on all of us is exhausting, and affects every element of our respective daily routines,” he says. “My daughter is experiencing more difficulties than both my wife and I as she is too young to be able to process this situation of our separation clearly. She has become anxious, is not sleeping well and she often cries uncontrollably without reason and for extended periods of time. Delaying the reuniting of our family has the potential to have long-term emotional and developmental impact on our daughter, which we must avoid.
“As my family has been out of China for the better part of seven months, due to the travel restrictions into and out of China, you can imagine the anxiety put on my wife and daughter as they have not been able to sleep in their own beds, they have not had access to their personal items or seasonal clothing and they have not had the feeling of a warm embrace from their husband/father. Not to mention that we have missed anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and we will soon miss the ability to celebrate multiple birthdays together. Also, and with my father’s passing in mid-January, we have not had an appropriate time to grieve his passing as a family unit.”
Bruce notes that even the family dog is distressed as he waits long hours in little Brielle’s room for her eventual return. “It sounds trivial, but my daughter asks to see him on every occasion when we video chat as she misses him dearly since he was a first birthday gift for my daughter and they are normally inseparable,” he says.
Brielle is enrolled in school in Shanghai and she has missed the entire spring semester as a result of our separation. If she misses either a large part, or all, of the fall semester (which starts on August 19), she runs the risk of falling behind, being separated from her classmates and potentially losing her spot at her school – which was no easy task to get her enrolled into in the first place as Shanghai schools are very difficult to gain entry to for foreigners, due to limited capacity and intense competition
“I am also strained emotionally and physically, given my demanding and essential position at work and due to the extended separation from my family,” Bruce says. “From a health perspective, the separation is affecting my mental and physical well-being, not to mention the impact of the added time and energy spent to try to reunite my family through emails and phone calls. China is our home, and has been for the nearly eight years. My wife and I were married in Shanghai, and our daughter was born in Beijing."
This whole process has been not only emotionally and physically taxing, but it has also been a financial drain as well. Combined with the need for emergency travel related to his dad’s critical illness, and unfortunate passing, and due to the sudden closing of geographic borders globally the Rosens have dispensed tens of thousands of dollars in flights in the process. In fact, there have been more than 24 different flight legs affected by the whole situation, both personal and pandemic related, due to flight changes and cancellations during this entire process. More if you include their upcoming planned itinerary to return to China. Additionally, and to manage the quarantine process for his family upon their arrival into Montreal, they had to rent accommodations to ensure that the prerequisites of quarantine were met and that they ensured the safety of his mom. Some of these changes and cancellations have been, or will be, reimbursed either by the airlines and/or my company, but many will not. "Money is not the topic here but I just wanted to highlight this additional strain being put on my family, not to mention the hundreds of emails exchanged in the process," Bruce explained.
This financial strain was exacerbated recently when Cibele and Brielle had to conduct COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Tests (NAT) in Montreal as part of their submission to request Visas. The medical clinic in Montreal is charging $1,500 for these tests, which cost only 10 percent of that amount in China. "This price gauging is akin to the same thing that was happening to mask prices and which was deemed illegal on e-commerce sites by many governments," says Bruce. "Quite honestly, clinics should make these tests as affordable as possible so that individuals can have easy access to acquire them."
A Bizarre Experience
Bruce also wanted to share this experience he Iad in April during travel to his head office for meetings and to renew his residence Permit. While the majority of the journey was relatively uneventful, during the return leg of his journey he boarded a local Chinese airline for his domestic flight back to China. Bear in mind that this travel was not long after the most severe period of the epidemic in China, however, he had been in China since mid-February and had his “Green Health Code.” After boarding the aircraft, and being moved to his own row at the rear of the aircraft, despite having had a seat assignment at check-in at the front of the plane, the plane was delayed for departure. The weather that day was perfect and as there were still relatively few planes flying, it was strange that there would be a delay. "Oh well, these things happen everywhere," Bruce says. "But as we sat on the tarmac, the flight attendants repeatedly came to me to ask me questions, like where I had been in the past days and weeks, did I have my Green Health Code, etcetera. They were congregating at the front of the aircraft and pointing all too often in my direction, so I knew something bad was afoot. It was also strange that the pilot was amongst this group of people as well. Eventually, an authority of the airline boarded the airplane, along with two completely PPE equipped individuals and made their way down the isle to my seat. Despite having passed all of the required flight requirements and questions, I was told that the pilot had decided that he did not want me on his airplane and that I would have to be removed. Didn’t help that I was the only foreigner on the plane. Calmly, I got out of my seat, grabbed my belongings, and exited the aircraft. I knew that there was no need for discussion or confrontation, so I followed their request. As I exited the plane, and the door started to close behind me (in fact the ramp was moving as we were walking on it) I heard applause emanating from the airplane. Aside from the fact that I was now stranded, and understood the situation, albeit that I was on the wrong side of the airplane, I just took it all in stride and added the experience to my repertoire of experiences in China. One day I need to write a book about some of them. I will also say that the airline representatives were both cordial and helpful throughout the process."
Hope on the Horizon?
And what is the answer the local Visa Office in Montreal has given the Rosens for the delay? “It is nothing urgent,” they say.
You would think that a country that is being blamed for bringing the entire world to its knees by not containing this pandemic in the first place would want to do the right thing and score some badly need PR points.
Bruce just received this information via a chat group. It provides some hope.
