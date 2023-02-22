When NDG filmmaker and photographer Ezra Soiferman sends me one of his projects to review, I always do so for I am certain to be entertained.
Soiferman’s latest effort is a short film of just over five minutes called Montréal, Snowbec. It will be shown on Saturday, February 25 (Noon) on CBC TV’s Our Montreal and then posted on the network’s YouTube channel.
I got a sneak peek and as much as I dislike winter, the way Ezra portrays it you kind of get a warm and fuzzy feeling. He says it his love letter to his hometown and a whole lot of gratitude to the personnel who keep our streets and sidewalks clean
“CBC loved the film and purchased it last week and I am so excited for it to be shown,” says Ezra. “The film took seven years to make, with me running around filming during mini snow storms in our city. It’s an epic love story of Montreal winters and what we do with all the snow we get.”
This short, musical documentary features lively and colorful footage and photos Ezra created over seven winters, and it paints a timeless, intimate portrait of winter in Montreal, specifically how the city deals with all its snow. The film bears witness to the ballet-like snow-clearing operations of the city’s mammoth plows as they prowl Montreal's 10,000 kilometers of streets and sidewalks, taking endless dump truck loads to gargantuan municipal dumps.
As Ezra explains it, “this is a film for those who love winter and for those who absolutely hate it and only want to watch a short film about it and not have to actually venture out into it.”
Music featured comes from Montreal hip-hop artist Josh “Socalled” Dolgin.
It is remarkable how many scenes of winter Era squeezed in. There are notable storefronts, kids playing hockey and sledding down hills, the Decarie Expressway, Old Montreal, people walking their dogs, vehicles getting towed and of course snow ploughs and blowers, tractors and one very large snow dump, which we see in early June still has remnants of the white stuff. It happens to be the Côte Saint-Luc dump.
Tune into to CBC Saturday for Sonali Karnick and Our Montreal. -
Learn more about Ezra at http://www.EzraSoiferman.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.