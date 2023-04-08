Dorval’s Vinny Rojas is going to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to cheer on Team Canada along with his Team Black colleagues after winning the CBC reality obstacle course show, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, broadcast on April 6 and now available on CBC Gem.
Canada's Ultimate Challenge aired Thursdays on CBC TV and CBC Gem. It followed 24 adventurous Canadians as they embarked on a journey that transformed the country into an epic obstacle course. Six teams, each led by celebrity coaches, competed in group, tandem, and solo challenges that showcased the beauty and diversity of the Canadian landscape. The coaches consisted of notable Canadian high-performance athletes, including Olympians Donovan Bailey, Waneek Horn-Miller, Clara Hughes, Gilmore Junio and Jen Kish, and Super Bowl champion Luke Willson.
The finale, filmed last summer, took place in the Maritimes. It was not easy to watch as players went for broke in three team-only challenges: Lobster Haul off the Confederation Bridge, Fundy Mud Sled-and-Slide in Hopewell Rocks and Cape Cliffhanger at Cape Enrage, NB.
“It feels unbelievable!” Rojas shared with me about the win. “Just imagine teaming up with random Canadians to compete in obstacles all over the country, working together, trusting each other. That's not easy to do with people you just met but we did! We bonded; we had this level of determination that I knew could not be beat. All of it, together, brought us to winning and I'm still getting chills just thinking about it.”
As for those grueling final competitions he said: “The final challenges were intense to say the least, but we were ready to face anything. We worked hard for it as a team and as individuals, putting every bit of ourselves into these challenges. There were moments where we wanted to quit, but we didn't. We had this saying during the show ‘it ain't a thing until we get the ring.’ It helped us keep focused regardless of each challenge's outcome and eventually bringing us to winning the whole thing!”
Rojas, a personal trainer and fitness instructor, began the season with Team Orange but switched over to Team Black in episode 3. And he had to keep everything he was and had been doing on the show a secret until now. ‘It feels like a huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders,” he said. “ I had friends and family constantly asking me if I had won or not but I kept silent. It was hard, but I'm glad I did it. To see their reactions when my team won was just incredible.”
You can see this CBC report on the final episode here.
Rojas, 28, credits his weightlifting father for sparking his lifelong obsession with sports after receiving dumbbells as a child.
Rojas, a graduate of Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, grew up playing baseball and has competed in bodybuilding competitions for the men's physique division.
So now Rojas resumes his life with some celebrity status and looks forward to the Olympics. “The prize is a VIP experience,” he says. “We will be spectators. I'm really excited to be there for the opening ceremony. On TV, it already seems great but to be there; I'm really looking forward to it!”
The finale aired when most Montrealers and West Islanders were in the dark due to the power outage. So you can view it here.
“We originally had a viewing party set up for my family, friends, and clients, but we had to cancel as we lost power,” Rojas said. “Luckily, my home still had, and so we shifted the event there. Even though not everyone could make it, I was still able to see it with my immediate family and closest friends.”
