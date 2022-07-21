From the age of 15, Bella Galasso was the lead singer for the West Island band The Record Breakers. Now, at the age of 23, she is embarking upon a solo career with her first single and video entitled “Ruin A Party.”
The Record Breakers are an energetic Canadian pop-country band currently on hiatus, which featured Bella, her brother Julian and three of their friends. They released a number of songs and videos while performing at various venues. A highlight was in 2018 when they appeared as warmup act for Bon Jovi at the Bell Centre.
Bella attended Lindsay Place High School, studied music for two years at Vanier College and is about to enter her third and final year as an English major at Concordia, with of course a minor in music.
Last January, Bella decided it was time to record her own single. “I always wanted to do a pop song,” the Dollard des Ormeaux resident said. “I admit, it was a bit frightening.”
Interestingly, when Bella headed into the studio she was not quite sure which song she was going to perform. “I actually had written a few songs,” she said. “One had the words ‘Ruin A Party’ which I related to, so I decided to rewrite it in a very short period of time.”
“Ruin A Party” depicts Bella at a party and clearly not having a good time while everyone else around her are laughing, enjoying drinks and ignoring her. There is a brief “dream-like” sequence where Bella imagines getting into the swing of things. “In real life I do not really like big house parties with people I do not know,” Bella shares. “So I wrote this based on my own experiences.”
The video was shot in Bella’s home, cleverly edited, and directed by Steven Soldano. Among the party people were Bella’s brother Julian, young influencer Samaea O’Gorman, Matthew Deveau Leandro Diaz-Pappas Will Fedele, Emma Garon, Frank Pham, Vanessa Soldano and Vanessa Trifonopolous.
Even though she picked up her first instrument at 10, Bella says she started writing songs as early as age nine. At 13 she was selected to be in the top 10 for the Montreal Songwriting Competition, the youngest one there. Her love for songwriting was inspired by her love for artists like Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne as a child, as well as being from a musical family as her dad is a songwriter as well.
What’s next for Bella? “Well, I want to finish university and start my own band,” noting that she gives private music lessons to kids and works at a flower shop at Marche de L’Ouest as she saves money for a planned 2023 trip to Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.