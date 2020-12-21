It has been a tradition for my family to get away somewhere during the Christmas holiday break.
When I first got married we’d stay with family in Florida. That became a lot more fun when we had a baby. I have so many terrific memories from those trips. One year we took the auto train after driving to Washington, DC and on another occasion we departed from Plattsburgh. Just a few years ago we went to the Tampa area, which was much less congested than South Florida.
However, as airfare became unaffordable at that time of year, we shifted towards driveable destinations. Whether it was New York City, Albany, Niagara Falls, Buffalo or Toronto, I was just happy for a change of scenery.
With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over our lives, there was no summer vacation. Given the nice weather we had, that was not such a hardship. And frankly, staying home for the next two weeks is not the end of the world for me either. Let’s face it, there is no safe place to travel to right now. The pandemic is present in every spot across the globe.
Working for the school board, serving on city council and my newspaper duties have kept me insanely busy. In fact, the latter two will not really let up during the break. Just before writing this I spent two hours responding to emails and phone calls connected to these responsibilities. Nonetheless, I will be home most of the time and when I can pry myself away from the computer and social media I can relax watching Netflix, Apple +TV, Crave, HBO and listening to Sirius XM Satellite Radio. I have CJAD and TSN 690 on frequently. There are grocery and pharmacy orders to fill, representing some sort of outings and in our house at least two take-out orders each week. Petros Taverna, Mikado Monkland and La Cage Brasserie Sportive Decarie are getting the bulk of our orders. We have become accustomed to dining with family over Facetime or Zoom. It works pretty nicely!
I will get a head start at compiling some of my tax information, maybe do some cleaning and try to get some fresh air. One our cars has Sirius XM Radio installed, so just taking a leisurely drive is that much more enjoyable.
I urge readers seeking activities to go to www.thesuburban.com. Check out our On Air section, our blogs and many articles that do not make it to print. Like our Facebook page, as well as my social media channels. Listen to my podcast.
The main thing for all of us is to stay safe. It is clear that the next few months will be challenging. I am frightened to see what the COVID-19 numbers will be in two weeks time. We know that too many people will not abide by the regulations set forth. Others will return from cross border travel infected. Will they all self-isolate? I sure hope so.
For me that vaccine cannot come soon enough. I hope I get my shot in the arm by the spring or early summer.
