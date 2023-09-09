More than 40 years ago I had a choice to make regarding CEGEP after graduating from high school. I opted for Dawson College and those two years played a crucial role in how it shaped my life, pursuing careers in journalism and communications.
I was primarily based at the old Viger campus, near Old Montreal, with a few courses at Selby on St. Antoine. The present-day Mother House complex arrived after I graduated. I also wrote for the Dawson Plant Newspaper, an experience I will always cherish. There I covered the handball and soccer teams.
On Sat. Sept. 23, Dawson will be holding its first-ever Homecoming. There will lunch served up by Burgundy Lion, games for the kids, close to 20 program reunions to welcome back graduates from all years, basketball games in the Tony Proudfoot Gym, a cocktail at the end of the day and tours of the campus inside and out. Proudfoot, who lost a battle with ALS, was not only a former Montreal Alouette. He taught physical education at Dawson and I remember how excited I was when he stepped in as a substitute for my regular instructor one day.
This event is primarily for grads and their families, a chance to reconnect with former schoolmates and teachers, or to gather up friends who also attended to make a day of it. Among those on hand will be Gisela Frias, the very popular head of the geography department and head of the North South Studies Program.
“This is not about recruitment,” insists spokesperson Donna Varrica. “It is strictly social. There won't be any advising or admissions staff. Open House is on October 22 for that purpose. This is to have some fun.“
Why now? It is 55 years since Dawson was awarded its letters patent, but that's not really why they planned this. Organizers were laying out other documents and they realized some pretty amazing things. A total of 105,466 diplomas have been granted since 1971. They’ve gone from CEGEP of last resort to a first-choice college over the last 25 to 30 years. Dawson literally gave people a second chance for post-secondary education. Now, their commitment to academic excellence and service to society has produced engineers, scientists, artists, doctors, lawyers, accountants, and more. They’ve given support to thousands of students with learning, mental health and physical difficulties who might not otherwise been able to complete college studies. The administration remains fully committed to providing financial aid to those who might otherwise have to abandon their studies.
Info: https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/alumni/homecoming-2023/
