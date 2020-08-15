When the late Jean Lapierre served as CJAD’s political pundit on the morning and drive home shows, I rarely missed a segment. If I was driving in the car, I’d make sure not to take a call or open my door when he spoke. It was always “can’t miss” radio. His untimely passing left a giant void on the air in terms of former politicians giving you that inside look at the day's headlines.
Two years ago former federal NDP leader and one-time Liberal MNA and cabinet minister Tom Mulcair filled the spots on the Andrew Carter and Aaron Rand Shows and bingo, I was hooked again. Mulcair is fabulous to listen to and does a thorough job. He takes the post seriously. Wearing my hat as a school board communications professional, he has attended meetings to observe goings on, visited schools and a few months ago called me for what turned out to be a two day back and forth for an item he was airing. He wanted to be certain he had all the facts.
Mulcair has been off this summer. Initially he was replaced by former Liberal MNA Jean-Marc Fournier, whose English is on the weak side. CJAD lost me for the segment. Then what I can only assume was a decision by the rock solid program director Chris Bury, another former Quebec Liberal MNA and cabinet minister David Heurtel assumed the 7:35 am morning duties. Impeccably bilingual from his days growing up in TMR, Heurtel has been a beyond admirable fill-in for Mulcair. And yes, I am glued to the radio for his analysis. He is bright, humorous and full of great anecdotes.
Heurtel was the MNA for the East End riding of Viau from 2013 to 2018, serving the Liberal government in major roles, as Minister for Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change from 2014 to 2017 and as Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness from 2017 to 2018. Before entering politics, he was CEO of Montreal’s Olympic Park from 2011 to 2013. Presently, he serves as a counsel at the law firm of Fasken, where he advises clients in a wide range of issues including Environment, Energy, and Climate Change, ESG, Immigration, Government Relations and Public Relations. He also lectures as Public Administration Scholar in Residence at Concordia University.
Since stepping away from active politics he has had other gigs with CJAD, as well as CTV News Montreal, CBC News Network’s Power & Politics and 98.5 FM.
I got to know Heurtel when he was an MNA and cabinet minister. He was always so approachable. When I caught up with him the other day he was happy to talk about his media role. “I’m loving it,” he said, noting that Mulcair is expected back on air Aug. 24.
Heurtel, like Mulcair, takes the job seriously. An early riser to begin with, he is up by 5 am to get on top of the day’s stories. Before closing the lights the night before at around 10 pm he corresponds with Sarah Deshaies, the dynamic and invaluable producer of the morning show. “She sends me the topics so I can start on my research,” he says. “Sarah, Andrew Carter and Ken Connors are terrific.”
Heurtel resides in Old Montreal, where he can often be seen walking his dog Bobby.
Does he miss politics? “ Sometimes I miss the people, the community and the intensity,” he says. “Serving is a great privilege, but it’s very demanding and trying.”
If Denis Coderre does not return to challenge Valerie Plante for mayor in the next municipal election, Ensemble Montreal interim leader Lionel Perez would be well advised to recruit Heurtel as the mayoral candidate to defeat the lady whose obsession with cyclists has killed the downtown are beyond repair. He already has a campaign mascot in Bobby!
