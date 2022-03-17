The new eight-episode Crave Original drama series Une Affaire Criminelle (A Criminal Affair) premieres on Wed. March 23 in French, with English sub-titles.
Written by Joanne Arseneau and directed by Stéphane Lapointe, the show stars Céline Bonnier as Catherine Godin, a mother who has been trying to clear her son of a murder charge for 15 years. The series also follows major crime investigator, Benoît “Bing” Inglis (Louis-Philippe Dandeneault), who has always suspected that someone close to him was involved in the case, but has kept silent.
In addition to Bonnier and Dandeneault, the cast includes Marie Turgeon, Victor Andres Trelles Turgeon, Raymond Bouchard, Marc Messier, Anglesh Major, Bobby Beshro, Pier Paquette, Pascale Desrochers, Stéphane Demers, Roger Léger, Madeleine Péloquin, Gilles Renaud, Marcel Leboeuf, Fred Eric Salvail, Kevin Houle, Lise Roy and Maxime-Olivier Potvin.
It was great for me to have a chance to chat with Dandenault over Zoom. I have followed his career for many years, notably in the hit French TV drama Lance et Compte. That revolved around the fictitious Quebec Nationals hockey team, modelled on the former Nordiques. He played Francis Gagnon, son of team coach and Nationals legend Marc Gagnon. That latter role was portrayed by Messier, who ironically teams up with him in this new series.
“Marc plays a retired cop in this series,” Dandenault told me. “It was great to work with him again.”
Dandenault loved his time on Lance et Compte. His younger brother, Mathieu Dandenault, had a successful career in the NHL, including time with the Canadiens. “Through Lance et Compte, I got to feel like an NHL player,” he recalls. “I was in seven seasons, plus the movie they made.”
Dandenault does have a message for series writer Rejean Tremblay. “I have been pushing hard for one more go,” he says.
In A Criminal Affair, the fates of Catherine Godin and Inglis intertwine when they are questioned by agents from the Independent Investigation Bureau about the events that took place in Saint-Bruno over the past 15 years. While Catherine fights to clear her son, who is accused of a murder he allegedly never committed, Bing, who has always been in love with her, seems to be protecting someone close to him who may have been involved in the case.
Dandenault hopes there will be a good viewership of the English version as well. “For those who do not understand French, most people who watch TV these days are comfortable with shows that have sub-titles,” he said.
