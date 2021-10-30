While too many people continue to act like COVID-19 is a thing of the past and anti-vaxxers and the vaccine hesitant ensure that this pandemic will never really end, it is clear that testing for the virus is part of our present and future.
On a very cold day last January I woke up with COVID-19 symptoms. I got in my car and drove to the nearest test centre, where I froze outside for at least 30 minutes until I entered a trailer and spent another 15 minutes exchanging my medical information and had the test. The following day I received an e-mail that I was positive and what followed was a one month stay at home. While I did not have to be hospitalized, it was an experience I hope to never repeat again.
The other day I dropped by Carré Union on Decarie and Royalmount, the one stop shop for home decor. Driving through the rear parking lot I saw a mobile testing clinic called Instatest Express. Behind the mask, Expos hat and sunglasses was Brian Harris, who for years made his living as an event planner. He and his partners Lonnie Schreter and Mark Lieblein pivoted nicely into a business which could have helped people like me last January have a quick and safe in and out experience without even getting out of your vehicle. Working with certified nurses and labs, they will even come to your home. They offer rapid tests, with results in 15 minutes, as well as the traditional PCR version and tests for antibodies. The latter can determine whether you've developed antibodies against the virus. The immune system produces these antibodies — proteins that are critical for fighting and clearing out the virus. If test results show that you have antibodies, it indicates that you were likely infected with COVID-19 at some time in the past. It may also mean that you have some immunity. But there's a lack of evidence on whether having antibodies means you're protected against reinfection with COVID-19.
Given the fact Harris and his team have added two more testing centers on Decarie near Van Horne and Galeries des Sources in Dollard des Ormeaux, with three others to come in Brossard, St. Laurent and Laval, makes it clear that COVID testing is going to be with us for a long time.
“While getting your vaccines makes one safer, you can still get the virus,”said Harris. “Canada has taken stronger measures than some other countries. We also must remember that is now flu season. If people get sick they might not be sure if they have the flu or COVID. So they will get tested.”
When COVID-19 hit Quebec in March 2020, Harris’ event business stopped in its tracks. He immediately realized that he had the resources to set up testing centers for the provincial government. Contracts started rolling in and he never missed a beat. Ultimately Instatest Express was born. You can set up a test online and make an appointment, speeding up the process even further. They even sell gift cards.
Results for PCR tests take between 12 and 24 hours.
Naturally, a large component of Harris’ clientele are travellers. The United States mandates that fully vaccinated air travellers entering the country show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
For those who can afford it, paying $75 to $175 a test makes this whole process much more simple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.