Let’s be honest. These are not easy times to be an elected politician.
The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the lives of almost 20,000 Canadians since last March. Our minority Federal Liberal government has been at the forefront of the battle, placing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the spotlight. In Quebec, it has been Premier Francois Legault and the CAQ. Then comes Mayor Valerie Plante and our Suburban municipal councils.
Here are my report cards
Justin Trudeau
Rumour has it that Trudeau will call an election in the spring. If he can get the COVID-19 vaccine program straightened out, he has a reasonable chance of winning a majority based on the latter and the cheques he has been sending millions of Canadian citizens and businesses since the pandemic began. Yes, there was the “We” scandal. That has thus far not stuck. More recently, it was the embarrassing resignation of Governor General Julie Payette. Reports are that she was severely abusive to her staff, questioning what kind of vetting process Trudeau had in place. I must confess, I do not like Trudeau’s press conferences in front of his cottage. As stand up comic Ben Cardilli said on a recent Zoom comedy show I tuned into: “What irks me about Justin is he sounds like Canada’s answering machine.”
Trudeau came to power based on his charisma and good looks. Let’s call a spade a spade. These days he seems to reading mainly from a script at his press conferences, which makes them very robotic. I would like to see him in the same room as Theresa Tam.
Then there is his appearance. His hair is usually a bit of a mess and the beard and moustache he introduced to us last winter is generally not trimmed neatly. If he could achieve the latter, I might be willing to admit that part of me understands why he went the facial hair route. In watching older clips of him, he looks like a kid with a clean shaven face.
François Legault
Legault will waltz to victory in the fall 2022 provincial elections. He virtually has no opposition and while his government has made a number of wrong turns during the pandemic, Trudeau could learn a few things from his press conferences. Sitting at a podium and socialyl distanced from Health Minister Christian Dubé and National Public Health Director Horacio Arruda, he comes across as more natural and as a real leader. Likely because of the fact he realizes nobody can beat him at the polls, he is making decisions regardless of any political repercussions. I do not agree with his vaccine strategy nor the way in which he has shut down the economy – particularly restaurants. How long will this curfew stay in effect?
Valerie Plante
Very soon we should be hearing from former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, slimmed down and full of energy, that he will run for his old job next fall. Can he beat Plante? I must say I find her to be very warm and pleasant in her media appearances. However, she dug a deep hole for herself before the pandemic began with her anti-car policy. She was already in the process of killing downtown. COViD-19 dealt a horrible blow. Business owners I speak to want her out. I believe she will pay the price for these decisions. During the pandemic she certainly has come across as compassionate and caring. But will that be enough?
As for our suburbs, well as a city councillor myself in Côte Saint-Luc, I can only say that we have focused heavily on delivering services to our citizens. We all took a financial hit, but the Legault government stepped up with some invaluable financial support.
