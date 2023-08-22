When I wrote my column a couple weeks back on why minor league professional baseball should come to Montreal, the big question was where would such a team play? The Frontier League already has teams in Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres and Ottawa (where I saw a game earlier this month).
I dropped by Denis Boucher Stadium in Lachine last week, where Perry Gee’s Expos Fest gang were concluding a softball game tour through the province and I asked Boucher himself, a former Expos pitcher, what he thought. He noted that the park named after him can already fit about 1,000 fans. “Could they bring capacity here up to 4,000?” he asked. “Probably. There is also Gary Carter Stadium in Ahuntsic. That could be expanded as well”
Boucher has fond recollections of playing in Ottawa for the one-time Expos farm team the Lynx. After going 6-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 appearances (six starts) he was recalled by the Expos. His highly anticipated first game came on September 6, 1993 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Olympic Stadium. I was in attendance. Boucher held the Colorado Rockies to one run in six innings and the Expos won 4-3. In all, he would go 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA in five starts down the stretch for the Expos. He spent five seasons with the team. He went on to become a coach for Canadian teams and a scout for the New York Yankees. Wouldn’t it be great to see him as the manager or pitching coach for a Frontier League franchise here?
I also asked Bill “The Spaceman” Lee for his thoughts. “I still believe the major leagues will return to Montreal,” he said, smiling at my vehement disagreement.
So a memo to the Frontier League. Give Boucher a call and let's try and convince Perry Gee to come on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.