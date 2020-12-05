It was sadly ironic that during the same week Jack Silverstone and I wrote a piece for The Suburban about why the Canadan Jewish Congress, 100 years since its establishment in Montreal, should possibly be revived that one of the organization's builders passed away.
Goldie Hershon served in a wide array of important roles for CJC, recognized as the Parliament of Canadian Jewry. She had an absolutely dynamic personality and during the three years she served as national president she travelled across the globe and met with world leaders. Goldie never developed into a politician per se. She was merely your down to earth mom, wife and community activist. Following her term in office at CJC she could have run for elected office in Hampstead, where she resided, and won handily.
I left CJC in 1999 as head of communications, yet Goldie and I stayed in touch. I was friends with her son David and worked on many projects with daughter Cindy. As well, I connected with some of the grandchildren through stories in The Suburban. By Goldie’s side was her devoted husband of 61 years, Shelly. Theirs was a true love story. Possessed with an equally dynamic personality, Shelly is a one of a kind individual. In recent years they moved to Côte Saint-Luc and I became their city councillor.
One day over a decade ago I was doing my groceries at IGA and I met Goldie and Shelly at the cash. I began to engage in conversation, yet Goldie looked right through me. Perhaps she was having an off day. When I ran into Shelly a few weeks later he explained to me that Goldie was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. As her condition worsened over time Shelly refused to have her placed. Instead, he and his family along with round the clock caregivers kept her at home.
So many of us are not only deeply saddened by Goldie’s passing, but by the fact this terrible disease prevented us from having anymore lasting conversations with her.
Goldie was a pioneer in the Soviet Jewry movement, organizing important rallies to free Jews from anti-Semitic conditions they experienced in the former Soviet Union. It was never her idea to seek the national presidency of CJC. In 1995, Thomas O. Hecht declared his candidacy. What made the CJC different from any other organization is that leaders were elected and policies adopted by delegates at a triennial Plenary. Goldie was a last minute entry in the race. She narrowly defeated Hecht in an election that garnered national media attention. I remember the night when then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated. Many of us headed to the CJC headquarters downtown to handle media response. Goldie was sitting with me in my office when former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney called to offer the Canadian Jewish community his condolences. Soon after, then Prime Minister Jean Chretien invited her to be part of an official delegation to Israel to attend the funeral.
Only a few days ago I shared with Shelly that there is some serious talk about reviving CJC. I know she’d be behind that.
Born to Polish Jewish immigrants in the Park Avenue district of Montreal, Goldie attended United Talmud Torahs and Baron Byng, Herzliah High School. She received a certificate in family life education from Concordia University.
Goldie became involved in Jewish advocacy after a 1979 visit to Auschwitz. Prior to seeking the presidency, Goldie served as national vice-president of CJC, Chair of the CJC National Plenary Assembly, Vice-Chair of the North American branch of the World Jewish Congress and member of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. From 1989 to 1992, she was chair of the CJC Quebec Region. Besides the Soviet Jewry Movement, Goldie chaired Combined Jewish Appeal Super Sunday and helped spearhead the creation of Hebrew Foundation School in Dollard des Ormeaux.
In fighting against Quebec separatism, Goldie made her mark as part of the CJC’s national unity strategy when we formed a national coalition of Canada's Italian, Greek and Jewish communities during the debate on the Charlottetown Accord. When then Quebec Premier Jacques Parizeau blamed the “ethnic vote” for his team’s referendum loss on taking Quebec out of Canada he meant us.
Goldie leaves her husband Shelly, children Cindy (Eric) and David (Sandy) and seven grandchildren .Contributions in Goldie’s memory may be made to the “Goldie Hershon Memorial Fund” c/o Alzheimer’s Groupe A.G.I., (514) 485-7233.
