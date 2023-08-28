Some big time entertainment is coming to Montreal North over the next few months. Big V Live Productions has booked the 700 seat Salle Désilets in College Marie Victorin for a night of comedy, another for a musical tribute and concluding with one of the province’s great showmen.
The Wise Guys of Comedy will kick things off on Saturday evening Oct. 7 with guest emcee Franco Taddeo and funnymen Mike Marino and Angela Maiorano Thurston. This will be part of Marino’s North American tour. Affectionately known to millions of his fans worldwide as "New Jersey’s Bad Boy," he first hit the stage over two decades ago and he’s still able to send audiences to hospitals with split sides and busted guts when he tells tales of mafioso presidents, his Italian roots, and whatever else happens to be on his mind. He also has a podcast called Live From My Mother’s Basement.
Maiorano-Thurston studied improv at the famous Second City in Toronto during the 90's. She has become a seasoned stand up performer, while touring in North America, having appeared in countless television commercials and movies for film and TV.
“Much like the many fundraising galas, I will be the glue that keeps it all together and assures continuity and laughter throughout,” Taddeo assured me.
Promoter Vito Di Cristo is excited to present the Bon Jovi Xperience – Musical Tribute on Saturday evening Dec. 2. Vito promises that this Quebec-based group will deliver an unforgettable experience in every detail. “The sound, energy and on-stage complicity of the band shows five guys united by the same passion,” he said. “Whether it's their stage presence, the emotion in their voices, the energy, the gestural cues, the intoxicating guitar solos and keyboard harmonies, Bon Jovi Xperience has thought of everything."
Just before Christmas, on Sunday afternoon Dec. 17, singing impressionist André Philippe Gagnon will hit the stage. Since the beginning of his career in 1985 and to this day, he has carved out a special place in the world of corporate entertainment, fundraisers and special events. His incomparable repertoire of voices range from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran. Watch for my interview with him on our video channel in November.
