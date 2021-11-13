I continue to thoroughly enjoy reviewing films as part of the extraordinary online platform offered by CINEMANIA, the superb program that showcases top French-language movies with English sub-titles.
Over the last number of years, particularly of late, we have been privy to high profile news reports on sexual assault in the Canadian military. It appears to be beyond control. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a positive statement by appointing a female, Anita Anand, as Minister of Defence.
It is therefore very timely to view the North American premiere of Wars (Guerres), online at CINEMANIA until Nov. 14. The storyline focuses on Emma Ducharme, portrayed superbly by Laval actress Éléonore Loiselle. She has just turned 20 and wants to follow in her late father's footsteps by enlisting in the Canadian army. Disciplined, competitive, proud; she adheres to the military ideology and the increasingly repressive rules to which she is subjected. Sergeant Paul Richard, played by veteran Montreal actor David La Haye, is her tough superior. We learn that he was friends with her late father. Pretty early on in the film, Sgt. Richard shows very creepy actions around Emma. It is clear something bad will happen; you just do not know when or how.
Emma, small in stature and with a buzz cut, makes a serious error in judgement during training. Stopping in the woods to answer Nature’s call, she rushes back to her group and forgets her rifle. After realizing her grave mistake, she unsuccessfully tries to find it. That should be enough to have her thrown out, but Sgt. Richard shows compassion.
Fast forward to somewhere in Eastern Europe. Emma and Sgt. Richard find dead bodies. The aftermath is a terrible mistake by Sgt. Richard. Later, Emma is taking a shower all alone. Sgt. Ducharme, like a peeping Tom, watches and then they start to get physical. Something that looked like it was going to be consensual turns ugly. Sgt. Richard rapes her. It is hard to watch.
Emma’s service overseas is terminated by Sgt. Richard, clearly trying to protect his own back. We see the pain she goes through trying to deal with this act of sexual assault. Ultimately she meets with a female army doctor (Fanny Malette), who attempts to persuade her to report the rape through the official channels. Initially she sits in on a support group for other female soldiers in the same position as her. They are all afraid to speak out loud about what occurred.
Sitting in the circle and in silence, finally one woman speaks up. “Why me?” she asks.
Responds another woman: “They don’t care if we are small, big or ugly.”
Emma does finally tell the doctor who her assailant was. She goes to Sgt. Richard’s Colonel, who clearly wants to toss this incident under the carpet. “We have absolutely no proof,” he says. “It is her word against his.”
The Colonel calls Sgt. Richard in and gives him an ultimatum. What happens in the final scene of this gritty 84 minute film is not what the viewer might expect.
Filmmaker Nicolas Roy and writer Cynthia Roy have produced a movie which is must viewing for anyone who has followed the scandals flowing from the Canadian military and wondered how any of this can really happen.
Loiselle is superb, not, only when she is reciting dialogue, but in the scenes where only her underlying anger and gazes provide enough clues into how she is feeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.