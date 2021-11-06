Over the years I have truly enjoyed every film I have chosen to review for CINEMANIA. The fabulous Montreal festival showcases top French films with English sub-titles. Given my charged schedule, I was never able to go to more than two or three movies. When the pandemic hit, organizers pivoted to an online format and suddenly from the comfort of my own home I was able to see so much more.
This year a hybrid edition is being offered, with in-cinema presentations having started November 2 and continuing through to November 14 while the online offerings extend until Nov. 21.
What a superb option! For my first film I chose Enemy (L’ennemi), shot in Belgium and starring Jérémie Renier. It is loosely based on a political-judicial story about a high-profile, French-speaking Belgian politician accused of murdering his wife who was found dead in their hotel room.
Renier portrays Louis Durieux, a Belgium Member of Parliament. The film opens with him arriving at a hotel and seeking his wife Maeve. To the viewer, it is not clear if he is someone having an affair or this really is his spouse. Maeve comes across as troubled. The couple go from appearing to be madly in love to deeply troubled. They embrace at a casino and then get into an awful spat outdoors.
Early on in the film, Maeve dies. Louis tells the hotel clerk and the police that she committed suicide. There is no proof either way, so it becomes the viewer’s role to decide.
Louis goes to prison, where his cell resembles more of a hotel room. He has a wonderful roommate named Pablo. They have their own TV and smoke together. None of the other inmates give him trouble.
Then come the flashbacks. Louis is at a restaurant when he sees Maeve, a radiant looking radio reporter, working on her laptop. He approaches and tells her: “I know that you are the love of my life. We are destined. I knew as soon as I saw you.”
The pickup lines work and soon we see them walking on the beach holding hands, she in her wedding dress.
With the support of his son, lawyer and Pablo, Louis finds a way to deal with this tragedy. Of course his trial becomes a media spectacle.
Renier is in every single scene of this movie and nails the role. Coming just after federal and municipal elections where there has been no shortage of political scandals, it does indeed make for an interesting view.
For the full lineup of films go to: https://www.festivalcinemania.com/fr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.