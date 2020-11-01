Have you signed up for the 26th edition of the CINEMANIA Film Festival yet?
It was a just a years ago that I first met founder Maidy Teitelbaum who told me how the idea to start a festival of French films with English sub-titles came to her.
“I was with my husband Irv in Sarasota, Florida at an event,” Maidy recounted. “I was doing fashion photography at the time and wanted a change. So my husband turned to me and suggested I start a film festival in Montreal. Well, I liked the idea immediately and I jumped in with both feet.”
Irv by the way was the co-founder of La Senza, the most dominant lingerie retailer in Canada.
Maidy stepped down from her role as founding president last winter. Soon after came the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sure at that time CINEMANIA Managing Director Guilhem Caillard had no idea that this would effect his big event in November, but of course it did. So, from November 4 to 22 there will be 43 feature films, including a number of titles premiering for the first time in Quebec, Canada, North America, and in some cases the world, available online only.
For someone like me this represents a true advantage. Each year I look through the offerings and due to scheduling conflicts I only get to see a few. This year I will be able to cover more ground. Ditto for the public - those who have enjoyed CINEMANIA before and newbies.
You can get single tickets for $8 per film or an online pass for everything available for only $65 at festivalcinemania.com.
Many of these titles have been selected as some of the best in francophone cinema, and all will be presented with English subtitles. The event is migrating online with a digital offering that will be available for 19 days on a dedicated broadcasting platform created in association with FestivalScope and Shift72. Selected titles will each be available for 48 hours, over two distinct periods.
Louis Bélanger: Guest of Honour
This year, the festival has prepared a retrospective dedicated to Quebec cinematographer Louis Bélanger. As part of the very first event entirely dedicated to his work, CINEMANIA will present clips from the director’s most memorable films online, in collaboration with la Cinémathèque Québécoise. Along with this retrospective, the Festival will give audience members access to a free LOUIS BÉLANGER MASTERCLASS, which will give festivalgoers a chance to learn more about the work of the Post Mortem director, who will be awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres de la République française this year. For those who would like to learn more about this topic, CINEMANIA will also be presenting a short film produced by the Festival, which will be broadcast on its online platform. In this never-before-seen film, Quebec director Kalina Bertin meets with Louis Bélanger and his close collaborators including director of photography Pierre Mignot, filmmaker and university lecturer Denis Chouinard, and Bélanger’s own brother, the harmonica player Guy Bélanger, who scored six of the director’s films.
NIGHT OF THE KINGS by Philippe Lacôte (pre-opening)
In keeping with the traditions of recent years, the Festival will launch with an online pre-opening screening on Wednesday, November 4, with a screening of Philippe Lacôte’s exceptional film, NIGHT OF THE KINGS, in collaboration with the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie du Québec, the Bureau du Québec à Abidjan and TV5 Québec-Canada. The film had its word premiere in Venice, and was later screened at TIFF, representing Ivory Coast in the race to win an Academy Award for Best International Film. NIGHT OF THE KINGS is a coproduction between Canada, Ivory Coast, France, and Senegal – the first of its kind. This poetic film addresses the topic of oral storytelling in traditional Ivory Coast culture, in addition to prison environments, the country’s youth, and the political climate of the Ouattara era. It stars Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu (Les Misérables), Burkina Faso actors Rasmané Ouedraogo and Issaka Sawadogo (Diego Star, Samba), Digbeu Jean Cyrille, Abdoul Karim Konate, Anzian Marcel, Denis Lavant (Holy Motors, The Lovers on the Bridge) and Ivory Coast artist Laetitia Ky.
Many Unreleased Titles
The Festival has many unreleased titles in store, all of which have made their mark on the international film festival circuit over the past year. Audiences will also have a chance to enjoy many feature films that have been given the official Cannes 2020 Label, such as SUMMER OF 85 by François Ozon (By the Grace of God), a dark and passionate romantic encounter between two teenage boys in the 1980s starring Benjamin Voisin. The title was filmed in the Normandy Region, which is a partner of this screening. Benjamin Voisin also stars in Benjamin Parent’s MAN UP!; SLALOM by Charlène Favier revisits the theme of sexual abuse in the world of French sports, particularly downhill skiing with Noée Abita and Jérémie Renier; JOSEP by Aurel, an animated film that addresses the trauma experienced by Spanish refugees fleeing the Francoist regime in 1939, locked up in concentration camps in the South of France. Other films that have received the Cannes 2020 Label include: SPRING BLOSSOM, the first feature film by Suzanne Lindon, who has created a fresco of Parisian adolescence; MY BEST PART by Nicolas Maury, starring the director alongside Nathalie Baye as a touching mother-son duo, and the comedy MY DONKEY, MY LOVER & I by Caroline Vignal starring Laure Calamy – a film that was very well received upon its initial release in France and at the Angoulême Film Festival.
Festivalgoers will also have access to numerous films including MAMA WEED by Jean-Paul Salomé starring Isabelle Huppert as an unhinged cannabis trafficker; ÉLÉONORE by Amro Hamzawi starring the director’s sister, comedian Nora Hamzawi, which audiences were introduced to in 2018’s Non-Fiction; the romantic comedy SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE by Cédric Klapisch starring Ana Girardot and François Civil; TWO OF US, a drama by Filippo Meneghetti starring Léa Drucker; ALL HANDS ON DECK, the new film by Guillaume Brac; GOLD FOR DOGS, a teen drama by Anna Cazenave Cambet; FELICITÀ by Bruno Merle starring Pio Marmaï as a bohemian father who wanders the roads of France with his wife and daughter; the Franco-German family drama THE AUDITION by Ina Weisse in partnership with the Goethe-Institut; SAVAGE STATE, a French feminist Western that was partly filmed in Quebec, directed by David Perrault and starring Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens and Déborah François; MARGAUX HARTMANN by Ludteovic Bergery marks Emmanuelle Béart’s return to cinema after 8 years away, along with Vincent Dedienne and Eva Ionesco; NIGHT RIDE, the first feature film by Frédéric Farrucci, a love story between a young woman incarnated by singer Camelia Jordana and an immigrant taxi driver played by Guang Huo; THE THIRD WAR by Giovanni Aloi, which was discovered at the Venice Film Festival and is a powerful deep dive into the French Army’s anti-terrorism brigade starring Leïla Bekhti, Anthony Bajon and Karim Leklou; THE LOST PRINCE by Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicus, starring Omar Sy, whom viewers can also see in NIGHT SHIFT by Anne Fontaine alongside Virginie Efira presented by the channel StudioCanal; the dramatic comedy MY DAYS OF GLORY by Antoine De Bary starring Vincent Lacoste, Noée Abita and Emmanuelle Devos; MISS by Ruben Alves, a touching narrative about transgender identity; an adaptation of the John Fante novel MY DOG STUPID by Yvan Attal starring Charlotte Gainsbourg; UN MONDE PLUS GRAND by Fabienne Berthaud in collaboration with the channel Planète +, which offers a foray into the universe of Mongolia’s shamanic rituals alongside Cécile De France; TOWARDS THE BATTLE, a historical review by Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux who takes the viewer on a journey into a little-known slice of history: the Second French Intervention in Mexico instigated by Napoleon III until 1867; the burlesque Moroccan drama THE UNKNOWN SAINT by Alaa Eddine Aljem; MADRE, a Franco-Spanish drama by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, presented by the Embassy of Spain in Canada; UNDER THE STARS OF PARIS by Claus Drexel starring Catherine Frot; SOEURS by Yamina Benguigui starring Isabelle Adjani which, along with HOME FRONT by Lucas Belvaux and THE BREITNER COMMANDO by Abdel Raouf Dafri, will give festivalgoers a chance to experience a piece of Algerian history.
Among its favourites, CINEMANIA is proud to present MISS directed by Ruben Alves who has used this work to celebrate female courage in all its forms and fight against preconceived notions. Alexandre Wetter, a fashion model discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier in the context of his Spring-Summer 2016 fashion show makes his cinematic debut in the role of a young trans woman who wants be crowned Miss France. His performance is disconcertingly sincere and authentic. Another one of this year’s heart stoppers is THE STICKY SIDE OF BAKLAVA directed by Lebanese filmmaker Maryanne Zéhil, which will have its world premiere at the Festival. The comedy paints a portrait of the Lebanese community in Montreal. It offers up an extremely funny yet affectionately whimsical perspective of Lebanese Montrealers and the way they’re perceived by the Québécois.
Audiences will also be able to view a number of titles that raise important questions about the political, social, and cultural climate of the countries where they were made. For instance, in MICA, Ismaël Ferroukhi showcases social inequities in Morocco; WORKING GIRLS by Frédéric Fonteyne and Anne Paulicevich explores the world of prostitution in France with Sara Forestier and Noémie Lvovsky; the animated film JOSEP by newspaper cartoonist Aurel; A GOOD MAN by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar starring Soko and Noémie Merlant, which audiences got to know last year in Portrait of a Lady on Fire; OUR LADY OF THE NILE by Atiq Rahimi looks at the genesis and mechanisms of the Rwandan genocide; and SHOULD THE WIND DROP by Nora Martirosyan tackles the very tense political climate in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia – a very topical issue these days.
Last but not least, local cinema is also looking especially good this year. In fact, several Quebec titles will be premiering at CINEMANIA, including the family drama VACARME by Neegan Trudel. Starring Sophie Desmarais, Kelly Dépeault and Rosalie Pépin, this film sheds light on the turbulent times of teen girls who’ve been ordered to live in a group home by the DPJ (Quebec’s department of youth protection).
Stay tuned for some of my reviews.
