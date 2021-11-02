Every year at this time I get set to watch a series of French films as part of CINEMANIA. It features top of the line French films with English sub-titles.
Last year’s program was completely online. This year a hybrid edition is being offered, with in-cinema presentations having started last night and continuing through to Nov. 14 while the online offerings will continue until Nov. 21
Last week I got a sneak preview of a fabulous film called Une Révision. Starring Patrice Robitaille, Nour Belkhiria, Rose-Marie Perreault and Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, the film tells the story of Étienne ( Robitaille), a passionate CEGEP teacher at the fictious Collége Lafontaine who preaches questioning to his students. Nacira (Nour Belkhiria) decides to take him at his word. What follows is a rather nasty confrontation between teacher and student. Étienne’s life spirals out of control, from problems with his girlfriend – also a teacher- and an embarrassing encounter which ends up online and goes viral.
One of the co-stars is Pierre Curzi, who will be familiar to many for his brief but high profile stint as a Member of the National Assembly of Quebec for the riding of Borduas in the Montérégie region . Elected under the Parti Québécois (PQ) banner, he later sat as an independent. He served as the PQ critic for culture, communications and language. In the fall of 2007 he was forced to apologize and retract a statement he made during a radio interview in which he appeared to suggest that a sovereign Quebec would have "more teeth" and could potentially remove the voting rights of Quebec's English-speaking community living on Montreal's West Island. Along with another MNA’ Daniel Turp, he endorsed a controversial petition opposing Paul McCartney's performance at Quebec City's 400th anniversary celebrations. In a TV interview in 2010 he expressed concern that there was a shortage of Francophone players on Canadiens and that this was "damned well political" and the result of a federalist plot.
I had an interview lined up with him, but he did not show up for our Zoom date.
Curzi plays Jacques, a friend and mentor to Étienne.
Une Révision became the first Québec film to open up CINEMANIA last night and can be seen in theatres across Quebec as of Nov. 4.,
27th Edition
The CINEMANIA Film Festival will present 85 feature films and some 30 short films this year, including many international, Canadian and Quebec premieres, selected from the best of French-language cinema, all with English subtitles and accompanied by no less than 23 guests from abroad.
A major highlight will be Valérie Lemercier's ALINE, a drama freely inspired by the life of Céline Dion, on Nov. 23 at Place-des-Arts during a Gala screening at Théâtre Maisonneuve in the presence of the film's entire crew, including the director. Distributed by Maison 4:3, ALINE will be released everywhere in Quebec on Nov. 26.
A new competitive documentary section
This year, CINEMANIA welcomes a brand-new competitive section dedicated to French-language documentaries. The jury of this competition, composed of five young French-speaking professionals and presided by Mara Gourd-Mercado (Executive Director of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, Quebec section), will be in charge of awarding the Best Planet + Documentary Prize worth $2500 in cash to one of eight filmmakers in the selection
Ticket sales are now open on the Festival website at https://www.festivalcinemania.com/fr.
