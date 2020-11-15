The 26th edition of the CINEMANIA Film Festival is well underway, continuing through November 22. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s selections of French movies with English sub-titles are only available online for the bargain basement price of $8 per film or $65 for a complete passport. Go to festivalcinemania.com for more details.
While I no doubt miss the in-person experience, there is definitely a convenience factor related to this format I usually only get to see a couple of films each season due scheduling issues. Thus far I have already seen six films. In some cases I start them one day and finish them the next.
Here is a look at what I have seen
A GOOD MAN
A Good Man is a love story about Benjamin, a trans man and Aude. They have been together for six years. Aude suffers a lot from her sterile condition and out of his love for her, Benjamin (formerly named Sarah Adler) decides he will carry their child. I personally loved this film. The couple were truly connected. You feel for Benjamin as he reconnects with his brother and remains estranged from his mother, who simply cannot accept the decision he took. But the film has faced somewhat of a backlash for choosing a woman (Noemie Merlant) to portray Benjamin, rather than a trans man. This is all based on true events. My one criticism of the film is that there should have been more flashbacks. We see how Aude meets Benjamin. They connect at a bar and when Aude comes on to her at the time Sarah merely reacts by saying, “I am not a lesbian.” We see very little of her transformation to Benjamin from that point. Nonetheless this film sends out an important message of acceptance and brings us behind the scenes of what the trans community deals with
VACARME
The family drama Vacarme by Neegan Trudel stars Sophie Desmarais, Kelly Dépeault and Rosalie Pépin. This film sheds light on the turbulent times of teen girls who’ve been ordered to live in a group home by the DPJ (Quebec’s department of youth protection). Émilie, a 13-year-old, has been placed in a youth protection group home. Confronted by strict new rules and the authoritarian presence of her case worker, she chooses to flee her new reality even if this means denying her own needs. All she wants is to fill her need for love even if this means returning at any cost to her egocentric mother Karine. Worse, the young girl is subjected to the bad influence of 16 year-old Ariel, her roommate with whom she gets into a lot of trouble. But each meeting Émilie has with Renaud, who gives her guitar lessons, are for her glimmers of hope. In this way, adolescent Émilie learns the art of resilience, progressively building confidence in herself.
I interviewed Desmarais for Suburban On Air and the new mom shared with me the difficulty of playing such a role. Her character is nothing less than frightening. She and Pépin as her daughter turn in outstanding performances. You get to see the hard job the workers at these group homes have and the trauma their young residents experience. The film will also debut on Crave TV Nov. 22.
THE STICKY SIDE OF BAKLAVA
This was a great movie not surprisingly sponsored by Marché Adonis. It portrays culture shock through the history of Houwayda, a 50-something year old Lebanese woman living in Montreal where she embraces a Québécois lifestyle and of her sister Joëlle who has remained deeply Lebanese. Houwayda, played by the wonderful Claudia Ferri, lives a tranquil and bourgeois life with her husband Pierre, a university professor. A literature specialist, she has put her academic career on hold. Though she believes that she has left behind the traditional values of her native culture, she finds herself at the heart of a joyous chaos that will end with her profoundly calling herself into question.
There are a few scenes at the Adonis supermarket, including a priceless one in which she and her sister buy out the stock of baklava, hummus, pita bread and much more for a family get together. It sure made me hungry to go out and do the same. The cast also includes cJean-Nicolas Verreault, Raïa Haïdar, Geneviève Brouillette, Marcel Sabourin, France Castel and Manuel Tadros. This marks the film’s world premiere. To show its solidarity with and support of Lebanon, the CINEMANIA Festival is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to donate a part of the proceeds from tickets sold for online screenings. CINEMANIA will donate $1 from each ticket sold for the screenings of November 8 and 19.
WORKING GIRLS
Working Girls explores the world of prostitution in France. It tells the story of Axelle, Dominique and Conso who all share a secret. They lead a double life. Every morning they meet up in their public-housing parking lot to commute to work together on the other side of the border. There, in a Belgium brothel, they become Athena, Circe and Hera. Ladies of pleasure, everyday heroes, each woman fights for her family and to keep her dignity. When one of the women’s lives is in danger, they must join forces to overcome adversity
Sara Forestier, Noémie Lvovsky and Annabelle Lengronne star. While clearly for mature audiences, it is pretty tame as far as the prostitution scenes go, but nonetheless disturbing to follow. One character thinks a client is truly falling in love with her. Another has a troubled mother living at home with her and her small children She has experienced a messy breakup with her husband who finds a way to make her life even more complicated.
SLALOM
Producer Charlène Favier revisits the theme of sexual abuse in the world of French sports, particularly downhill skiing with Noée Abita and Jérémie Renier as the stars. While I enjoyed the film, but as someone who has a daughter it made me very uncomfortable. I am sure any of the male ski coaches out there won’t be too pleased to possible be branded in the same manner as coach Fred (Renier).
Fifteen year-old Lyz plays a high school student in the French Alps. She has been accepted to a highly selective ski club whose aim is to train future professional athletes. Taking a chance on his new recruit, Fred, an ex- champion turned coach, decides to make Lyz his shining star regardless of her lack of experience. Under his influence, she has to endure more than the physical and emotional pressure of the training. Her parents are divorced and the mom has basically left her to fend for herself. This makes Lyz perfect prey for predator Fred. See the trailer here.
MISS
This was unquestionably my favorite film of the festival. MISS was directed by Ruben Alves. He has always used this work to celebrate female courage in all of its forms and fight against preconceived notions. Alexandre Wetter, a fashion model discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier in the context of his Spring-Summer 2016 fashion show, makes his cinematic debut in the role of a young trans woman who wants be crowned Miss France. His performance is disconcertingly sincere and authentic.
The movie begins by showing Alex, a graceful nine-year-old boy, who happily navigates between the genres and has a dream: to one day be elected Miss France. Fifteen years later, Alex has lost his parents and his self-confidence. He is stagnating in a monotonous life but an unexpected encounter will awaken his forgotten dream. Alex then decides to compete for Miss France by hiding his identity as a boy. He rents a room in a home with a wide array of characters who become a most supportive family.
This is a feel good movie that sends home a very important message.
Bravo to the team at CINEMANIA for carrying on with this amazing festival under challenging circumstances. Sponsors include AIR CANADA, the SOFITEL MONTRÉAL GOLDEN MILE, la BANQUE TRANSATLANTIQUE, BELL and CRAVE. They also received support from the government of Québec, the government of Canada, the city of Montréal, the Conseil des Arts de Montréal, le Consulat général de France à Québec, UniFrance, and Film Fund Luxembourg.
It is not too late to sign on Trust me, this can become addictive. Perhaps it is a format worth considering in future years.
