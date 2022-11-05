I have been a huge fan of Cinemania for several years now. With all of the language issues we have in this province, it is a breath of fresh air with all of the French films featuring English sub-titles. Indeed, this format is entirely inclusive.
The 28th edition is now underway, continuing until November 13, will present no fewer than 110 films, including numerous presentations that are international, North American, Canadian or Quebec premieres, chosen from among the year’s best French-language productions. French-language cinema is being celebrated at Cinéma Impérial, Cinéma du Musée, Cinéma du Parc and the Cinémathèque québécoise. This marks the first fully in-person version of Cinemania in three years since the start of the pandemic.
Just go to www.festivalcinemania.com and you will be able to see a very detailed schedule of every film being shown. A huge shoutout to Maidy Teitelbaum, who founded this festival in 1995 and built into the powerhouse it is today. She brought in Guilhem Caillard as her managing director in 2014 and has continued to cement her legacy. Her choice of films are indeed a work of art.
Here are two films I chose to review.
Au Nord D’Albany
I got an advance look at Au Nord D’Albany (North of Albany), which is part of the festival and will be released in Quebec theatres on December 2. Not only does the Cinemania version contain sub-titles, most of this film is actually in English. The focus is on single mother Annie (Céline Bonnier), who leaves Montreal in a hurray with her two children headed for the United States. Her teen Sarah (Zeneb Blanchet) was the victim of intense bullying. After accidentally injuring her predator mom decides that the best approach is to take Sarah and her younger brother Felix (Eliott Plamondon) across the border.
Annie’s two children are with different fathers. Felix’s dad died a few years earlier from cancer. Around the same time, Sarah’s father Pascal moved to Tampa to find work – an arrangement he claimed would be temporary. Ever since, Annie’s been a single, overwhelmed mother barely keeping her head above water. Her whole life, Annie’s response to conflict has been to run away.
Brilliant and shy, Sarah is a mixed-race 15-year-old girl who finds solace in music or drawing. Her father’s departure and her mother’s impulsiveness have caused her a lot of pain, which she has trouble hiding. In addition, she is afflicted with certain food allergies, which considerably affects her quality of life as well as her self-esteem.
After their car breaks down near a tiny village in the Adirondacks (thus the movie title), the family is stranded as they must wait a few days for the necessary parts to arrive at the garage. This is where things get interesting and the dialogue turns English (with French sub-titles). Paul (Rick Roberts), a single father and the only mechanic in town, tows her car to his garage.
Mom speaks broken English; Sarah a little and the younger brother uses a translation app on his phone to communicate. The storyline, nicely done by Director and Co-Writer Marianne Farley, draws in Paul’s rebellious teen daughter Hope (Naomi Cormier), his charming aunt Emma (Janet Land). who speaks good French and his cousin Richard (Sean Tucker), a local handyman. We learn that Paul’s wife was the victim of a school shooting when his daughter was just a toddler. As the movie moves on, we see flashbacks of Sarah being stalked and bullied. Much like her mother, Sarah has trouble maintaining relationships and tends to run when confronted with difficult situations. When she meets Hope, she confirms what she has long suspected: she’s attracted to girls.
Bonnier is a fabulous actress whom I have seen in other films. She does a marvelous job portraying a mom trying to protect her daughter and adjust to being stranded in a foreign environment.
I really liked the premise of this movie and the realistic scenarios it showcases.
Champagne
Champagne is a wildly entertaining film about friendship and all that it can entail (love, betrayal, jealousy). Of course, the title relates to the featured location (Champagne, France) and the bubby we love to drink.
Jean (François-Xavier Demaison) , Patrick (Stéphane De Groodt), Joanna (Sylvie Testud), Romane (Elsa Zylberstein) and Guillaume (Eric Elmosnino) have known each other for over 30 years. Their marriages and their children have not succeeded in keeping them apart, and for one weekend, the group of 50 something year-olds are meeting in Champagne at the large home of Romane’s dad André (Andre Penvern) for the bachelor party of Patrick.
It is springtime in the French vineyards of Champagne. Conflicts surface. Guillaume has a secret, which he starts to share. Joanna’s husband is not absent because he has the flu – he’s left her. Guillaume is also not happy about Patrick’s lack of availability and change in personality since he became engaged. Jean, who wants to become a beekeeper, is portrayed as bumbling fool who worships the ground Patrick walks on. But even he reaches his boiling point. Romane lives on the property and runs the magnificent vineyards with her wife Irina (Stéfi Celma). Upon learning that Joanna’s newly single, we learn that they are old flames and she attempts to have a fling with her. Meantime, she is angry with her dad for dating her late mother’s best friend.
When Patrick’s fiancé shows up, all hell breaks lose. She is ridiculed by his friends, dubbed a “bimbo” and brought into conversations which draw her further into conflict with everyone.
First star goes to the gorgeous landscape, paying a nice tribute to the Champagne region and its hilly terrain. This is an endearing comedy set in a sublime vineyard and presenting the opportunity to question the relationship between humans and nature. I think we could have done without the silly food fight scene. When it was over I felt compelled to book a trip to this region of France and have a glass of Chardonnay.
Lots of activity
Eleven Quebec-produced (in whole or in part) feature films are being presented in the Films du Québec competition.
As every year, festival-goers will be able to attend pre-release screenings of highly-anticipated films which have shone on the international festival circuit.
For Cinemania’s competitive section devoted to French-language documentaries, a jury of five young French-speaking professionals will select the winner of the Planète + Award for Best Documentary.
The “Visages de la Francophonie” (“Faces of the French-Speaking World”) competition is a window onto contemporary French-language cinema. The jury is co-chaired annually by a France-Quebec duo. This year, Quebec actress Pascale Bussières and French director Cédric Klapisch lead the jury along with French actress Pascale Arbillot Monique Simard (Chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership), Quebec director Ricardo Trogi, Quebec actress Nour Belkhiria and French novelist Philippe Besson.
Three major awards will be presented during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, November 13, at the Imperial Cinema: the TV5 Quebec-Canada Best Film Award, given to the best film in the competition; the Jury Prize, given to a jury favourite in recognition of a work’s originality; and (new this year) the Best Performance Award, given to a performer of any gender in recognition of an outstanding performance.
In this edition, Cinemania will present 22 short films, of which 14 are Quebec productions. For the occasion, the festival will host La Grande soirée du Court Québécois on Friday, November 11, at the Studio-Cabaret of the Espace St-Denis, assembling numerous artists and craftspeople along with the general public in a celebratory setting. At the end of the evening, the jury will present the Télé-Québec Award for the best Quebec short film.
Luxembourg, country of honor
Cinemania traditionally pays tribute to a French-speaking country every year. This year, the festival will have the pleasure of welcoming a delegation of 35 filmmakers, producers and artists from Luxembourg. That country’s flourishing film industry is largely anchored by Film Fund Luxembourg, an agency founded by the Grand Duchy in 1990, which now plays a central role in Luxembourg and around the world. A score of Luxembourg-produced films, recent and past successes, will be presented
Focus on Manitoba
A daylong tribute to Manitoba and its cinema will be held on November 9 at the Cinémathèque québécoise, in the presence of prominent invited guests from Winnipeg, in conjunction with the Centre culturel franco-manitobain.
There were also be an array of special events and screenings.
Tickets and passports are available through the festival website.
