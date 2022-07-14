CinéStarz Deluxe will officially opens its doors at Quartier Cavendish (5800 Cavendish Blvd.) in Côte Saint-Luc on Friday, July 15 and moviegoers are in for a real treat!
I got a sneak peek on July 14, with one of the theatres opened for me exclusively, to see Jurassic Park: Dominion. The former Cineplex Odeon complex here could not hold a candle to what CinéStarz owner Bruce Gurberg has pulled off.
This eight screen movie theatre will feature amenities not seen elsewhere in Quebec and Canada.
Gurberg is no stranger to the business. His small chain already has locations in Côte des Neiges, St. Leonard and Grenville in Quebec and Orleans, Ottawa and Burlington in Ontario. Cineplex closed its Cavendish location more than a year ago. For Gurberg, who lives in and grew up in the community, this is dream come true and as result he has made a significant financial investment in the facility. For that reason, he has dubbed this location as CinéStarz Deluxe.
The previously occupied premises were completely gutted so that Gurberg could perform a total facelift. CinéStarz Deluxe will become the first theatre in Quebec to offer large leather seats with electronic reclining backs and extending footrests in each room. I have never had a more relaxing viewing of a movie, with my feet up and my head resting comfortably
Everything is new, from the large screens, to washrooms, carpeting and flooring, high quality speakers and even LED strips that change colours. In addition to the concessions stand, featuring the CinéStarz trademark popcorn (which I happily sampled), in a few weeks there will be full bar with 15 stools. “We have a liquor license and people can come for a drink before or after their movie,” says Gurberg.
Cinema Number 3 features the only movie theatre in Canada to offer DTS X Sound, which aims to create a multi-dimensional sound that “moves around you like it would in real life.” In addition, it also features laser projection.
Pricing will be $16 for adults and $11 for seniors and children 12 and under. General admission is only $12 for matinees before 5 pm and it is $10 on Tuesday nights.
Gurberg intends on making this location a hub for individuals, groups and organizations in the West End to hold special events and celebrate happy occasions.
There is no question in my mind that this will become a destination theatre, with people flocking here from across the island.
As for Jurassic World: Dominion, I have seen every one of the dinosaur franchise and I thought I might have to wait for this one to come to TV. Wow, what a treat it was to see it at CinéStarz Deluxe. Sadly, it is the last in the great franchise we are told. However, the ending leaves the door open for many more sequels. In the last film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom back in 2018, the pre-historic creatures got loose in the modern world. Now we see them living among humans. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are back as they embark on a rescue mission, while Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) reunite with Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldbloom) to expose a conspiracy by the genomics corporation Biosyn, a once rival of the defunct InGen. Indeed, I was at the edge of my very comfortable seat and enjoyed every minute of it.
Besides Jurassic World: Dominion, other films on opening weekend are: Top Gun: Maverick; Elvis; Paws of Fury; Where the Crawdads Sing; Minions: Rise of Guru; and Thor: Love and Thunder on two screens. Showings begin at 11 am daily.
For more information go to www.cinestarz.ca.
