Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, March 21 (8 pm) on Citytv, with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall as judges. Stratus is a retired professional wrestler, former fitness model, fitness master, actress, and television personality from Canada. She is widely considered the greatest female sports entertainer of all time and a trailblazer for women in sports in general.
You can see my interview with her on Suburban On Air. She talks about the show, coming out of retirement to prepare for Wrestlemania and plans to be in Montreal this summer for Comiccon.
The #CGT Champion will receive $150,000 and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor, courtesy of CIBC – to help realize their ambitions. Plus, the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Since being crowned #CGT Champion in Season 1, Quebecer Jeanick Fournier has taken her career to new heights having released her self-titled major-label debut album, performed in Las Vegas as part of the “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” stage show, and competed on a global stage among the best in the world in America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.
In Season 2, #CGT is upping the ante with singers, dancers, magicians, extreme sports and death-defying acts, several contestants with one-of-a-kind abilities, and a plethora of acts who are pursuing their dreams abroad but now coming home to compete on the Canadian stage.
On Tuesday two Montreal acts ( GBA, a circus act and novelty act Charles Philippe Laurin) and a pair from Laval (singer/musician Paola Troila and novelty act Genevieve Côte) will perform.
Côte is a 47-year-old single mom and a full-time performer. After quitting her job as a waitress to pursue her passion for entertainment 12 years ago, she took the plunge into the world of standup comedy. She is also an impersonator who does a great Celine Dion.
I had a nice interview with her this week. She was not allowed to talk about the specifics of her appearance, but the Chomedey resident said she was elated to get chosen. “I have knocked on so many doors to make this career of mine a success, so this was a real break for me,” she said. “I certainly hope it leads to bigger things for me down the line.”
Côte says she likes to take her audience on a journey and inside her head to discover her very own universe. She has a disarming ability to mimic her audience's favorite stars, as well as seven octaves and a larger-than-life vocal power that is quite impressive considering her very small size. To date, she has imitated nearly 300 different voices and sounds. Her imitations of sounds make her stand out and this is what makes her unique in the world.
When did this all start? Côte says since birth. Inspired by her idols the Simard kids, Dion, Dominique Michel, The Looney Toons and many others, it was at the age of four that she went on stage for the first time. At a very young age, she was immediately won over and inspired by the actor-humorist and soundman Michael Winslow (Police Academy). She began to imitate all the sounds that exist, from the creaking of a door, to the bottle of window cleaner, to the sound effects of her favorite Atari video game, Asteroids. Later, it was the Quebec comedy group Rock et Belles Oreilles and the comedian and singer Weird Al Yankovic who inspired her to write her own parodies and turn her dream into a vocation.
As a young single mother in her early twenties, it was in 1998 that she presented herself and her baby at the Action Intervention Jeunesse contest at the Salle André-Mathieu in Laval. She literally lifted the crowd and won the hearts of judges François Massicotte, Maxim Roy, Jean Aroldi and Luc De La Rochelière with her imitation and parody of Céline Dion. She won the title of first prize in the comedy category as well as almost all the prizes of the evening.
Côte was actually discovered in 2010 on YouTube with her video parodies of Lady Gaga, Lisa Leblanc and Gérald Tremblay. Since then, she has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Mike Ward, Cathy Gauthier, France D'Amour, Marjo, André Sauvé, P-A Méthot, Alex Perron and many others. She has been seen on stage at the Just for Laughs Festival in productions by Joël Legendre such as La Fureur and Le show 100% Inimitable as well as in the Humour Aveugle galas at the Théâtre Saint-Denis on several occasions. She has also opened for Mario Tessier, Guy Nantel, Éric Lapointe, Messmer and many others, in addition to presenting her own show, L'Inimitable, throughout Quebec.
Getting to meet the likes of Howie Mandel was a huge bucket list item for Côte. I will be curious to see what she does Tuesday night and whether she will be chosen to move on in the competition.
In 2022, by the way, Côte became known as an author with her first book entitled Penses-y 2 fois, a humorous account of the risks associated with cosmetic surgery, with a preface by Alex Perron.
Look out for two more Montrealers, magician JP Parent and circus act Tra My Trinh, to grace the stage in the coming weeks.
