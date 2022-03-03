A very special edition of the Ben Weider Memorial Lecture Series will take place virtually on Sunday evening, March 6 (7pm) featuring Rabbi Nachum Ehrentreu live from a Ukranian bomb shelter. He is the Chief Rabbi of the city of Zaporizhzhia and has Montreal roots as he attended the Rabbinical College of Canada.
Zaporizhzhia is 100 km from now Russian-occupied Donetsk and home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It is also an important industrial centre producing steel, aluminium, aircraft engines, automobiles, transformers for substations, and other heavy industry goods. During World War II, the Nazis occupied Zaporizhzhia for two years and 10 days.
Rabbi Abraham Cohen, the Director of the Ben Weider Educational Centre, will introduce the panel. Beryl Wajsman, editor of The Suburban, will interview the Chief Rabbi.
“Join us and witness firsthand what’s going on with the war in Ukraine as well as its effects on the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Cohen, who is friends with the Chief Rabbi.
Here is the free Zoom link:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4128675701?pwd=NEdjZkZsemxkbjMvelJ4MGs4Z29tZz09
