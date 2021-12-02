Virgin Radio Montreal has made some programming changes.
First the good news. Vinny Barrucco, Shannon King and Adam Greenberg remain the reliable trio in the mornings, from 6 am to 10 am. I enjoy their chemistry. Vinny and Adam drive to work each morning from the West Island, so by the time they connect with Shannon in studio they are ready to go! They’ve been together for just about two and a half years now and during that time Vinny’s young family continues to grow. Today he announced this his wife Tina will soon welcome baby number three.
Charli Paige has moved from mid-day weekdays to weekend afternoons. Drive home show host Tyler Barr has returned to his native land of Ontario and big Lee Haberkorn is back where he belongs doing the weekday drive. Lee is a blast to listen to and a true contributor to this community he grew up in, notably via his activism for mental illness. He has been very open about his past struggles. “If you let me join you for your ride home I promise to be not too annoying of a backseat driver,” Lee told listeners about his new 2 pm to 7 pm gig.
As for the 10 am to 2 pm shift, Shannon Burns has that handled for Virgin stations in Montreal, Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Windsor and Halifax.
Of course stalwart Kelly Alexander also remains entrenched on weekend mornings and swing.
