For the past four years CFQR 600 AM Radio has been broadcasting hit music from past years, with a promise to introduce more diversified programming.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench into the plans of the owners, but having met with them several times and even recorded some commercials which have been aired I can tell you that the debut is imminent.
I must say that I like the music they play so much that I find myself tuning in regularly. Last week I went to my neighbourhood convenience store and the cashier told me she heard a commercial I voiced. “That is the only station we have on in our house,” she told me. “We love the music.”
The ownership will announce their format soon, but look for it to initially be a hybrid of talk and music with some familiar voices. They are already operating French language CFNV 940 AM like that. From what I hear, the search for qualified people is picking up pace.
This is exciting news for anglo Montrealers, who presently have CJAD and CBC Radio One as their only talk stations and of course TSN 690 for sports.
