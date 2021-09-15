CFQR 600 AM, which continues to play popular music from past years, is one giant step closer to launching its new format – something that has been delayed since early 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
Since my blog a few weeks ago that confirmed that CFQR 600 AM is ready to roll with a hybrid music and talk format, a lot of discussions and interviews have taken place. Some known radio personalities have already signed on and ownership is likely to announce a progressive rollout of on air talent within the next few weeks.
I hear that Sol Boxenbaum, who hosted the very popular “Last Call with Sol” program on CJAD, will be part of the roster. Sol’s forte was going on the air around 2 am and focusing his attention talking about gambling addiction. This is his professional expertise. I am told there will be other pleasant surprises when all of the names are announced.
In the meantime, you can tune into CFQR 600 AM and enjoy the music. In addition to commercials and public service announcements, they are giving a chance to some local recording artists to air their songs. This includes “The Directors Showband,” which I happened to hire for the English Montreal School Board to produce a video/theme song dealing with resilience. CFQR600 permitted me to record an introduction and they have been running their catchy song several times a day.
