CINEMANIA, the fabulous Montreal film festival which showcases top French language movies with English sub-titles, is indeed saving the best for last. On Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, the much anticipated motion picture Aline: The Voice of Love will be presented on the large screen at the Théâtre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts with the cast in attendance.
This film is inspired by the life of Céline Dion. I had the good fortune of viewing a screener and except for the name changes, it seemed to be bang on accurate. I thought it was just terrific from start to finish with some great acting and music.
Valérie Lemercier not only takes on the lead role of Aline Dieu; she also serves as the director. She plays “Aline” from the ages of five to 52.
The movie begins in 1932. Aline’s father Anglomard has saved up coins as a young boy. His dad grabs the loot, but Anglomard is able to retain one coin. Fast forward a couple of decades and Anglomard meets the love of his life Sylvette. They are going to get married, but Anglomard has one condition: no children. The couple end up having 14 kids, Aline being the youngest.
While music is king in the Dieu household, Aline has a real gift. One of her brothers makes a connection with noted music producer Guy-Claude Kamer (Sylvain Marcel), who of course is the replica of René Angelil. Aline is 12 at their first meeting when he incorrectly (or correctly) refers to her as “Celine.”
Guy-Claude does indeed develop Aline into a superstar. And yes, her dad gives her that coin which she uses as a good luck charm. As a teen we see Aline falling in love with her manager. At one point Guy-Claude puts a halt to her career in order for her to get her teeth fixed, learn English and have somewhat of a social life. When he sees her again, now sporting that trademark Angelil ponytail, you could see him shake his head over her growing beauty.
Mamma Dieu is on to her daughter’s attraction to Guy-Claude and she is not happy. “You can do better,” she protests. “My princess deserves a prince.”
Mamma Dieu also forewarns Guy-Claude. But by the time Aline turns 20 the two give into their passions. As a few years go by, they keep their relationship private before Guy-Claude proposes and a grandiose wedding takes place.
Another interesting part of the film is when Aline has to end one of her big shows prematurely due to sore vocal cords. She sees a specialist who ultimately makes her stop talking completely for three months. We also see her light up the stage in her Las Vegas residency, go through fertility treatments, become a mom and mourn the passing of her beloved Guy-Claude.
While Lemercier resembles Celine more and more as the movie goes on, a big thumbs up must go out to recording artist Victoria Sio. She voices all of the songs and was chosen from among 50 candidates.
I was able to interview Marcel, who told me that the movie was filmed almost three years ago. The release date was delayed due to the pandemic.
This $30 million production was reportedly shot in the greatest secrecy between Montreal, Paris and Spain. “Yes everyone who was part of the production had an embargo on discussing the film as the producers negotiated royalties for the songs,” said Marcel.
Has Céline seen the movie? “I do not believe so,” said Marcel, “but I hope she will. I am sure she will like it.”
Marcel said he spent hours watching any footage he could find on Angelil to get his look and actions just right. Filming took place in Montreal, Paris and Spain, with the latter substituting for Las Vegas except for one final scene near the end of the movie which was shot on the streets of Sin City.
Distributed by Maison 4:3, Aline will be released across the province on Nov. 24. I enjoyed it so much I will definitely see it for a second time
