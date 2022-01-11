It looks like I will be listening to The Beat 92.5 FM a little bit more during the drive home weekdays.
The ever-so-charismatic Catherine Verdon-Diamond will be joining Cat Spencer as co-host of The Beat 5@7 Monday through Thursday evenings beginning January 24. See their announcement.
Affectionately known as "CVD," Catherine is an extraordinary talent with a most dynamic personality. This is a huge score for The Beat, not only for her on-air magic, but the role she can play in the community as a true ambassador for the brand. I also cannot wait to see The Beat make use of her on their video and social media channels.
CVD rose to local prominence as the weather and traffic specialist, as well as a morning live reporter on City's much too short-lived Breakfast TV. When that show was cancelled she pivoted to her own online program and then stepped in to do weather for CBC Montreal and host of the weekly Our Montreal.
The happily married mom of two boys fits The Beat demographic perfectly.
"After many hours of consideration and deliberation and a few sleepless nights, I decided it was time for me to pursue a new venture," CVD says, noting that here last air date on CBC will be Thursday, January 13
CVD had to keep this secret since November.
So who replaces her at CBC? If it were my choice I would bring Frank Cavallaro back. He is in Florida at the present-time in kind of a semi-retirement, but I know he misses the action and viewers would love to see his return.
