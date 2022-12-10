Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001 on the day of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
I still remember every fabulous moment from seeing the show live at Place des Arts in November 2019. Due to popular demand, it will return to the same venue January 10 to 15, 2023.
While the tragedy of 9/11 does not sound like the most uplifting premise for a musical, the show’s creators refer to it instead as a story about 9/12 and the days that followed. Come from Away, to put it simply, is a 100-minute musical celebrating human empathy and kindness. It goes straight without any intermission.
This North American touring version of the show has been on the road for a few years now, of course interrupted by COVID-19. Toronto actor Ali Momen plays the roles of Kevin J./Ali and is among the Others. “I have performed this show over 1,000 times,” he told me in an interview. “It still resonates with people. You look out at the audience and see grown people crying and then comes the instant standing ovation.”
The small town of Gander nearly doubled its population, turning itself upside down to accommodate the unexpected visitors, many of whom spoke different languages and came from a variety of cultural backgrounds. Come From Away features an ensemble of actors who work together to tell this deeply moving story. Each performer plays multiple roles, and they transition seamlessly from Newfoundlanders to the people on the planes. This Tony Award winning production tells the often-forgotten story of the 38 planes that were diverted to Gander. It is a living modern history lesson.
Momen, who presently has a role as a psychologist on CTV’s Transplant (filmed in Montreal), said he feels privileged to have been able to perform the show in Newfoundland. “It was very moving,” he said.
You can see my video chat with him here:
By going that one hour and 40 minutes, without an intermission, the show never loses momentum. There is some great storytelling, using a small set of movable chairs, a superb cast of 12 playing multiple roles – composites of merely some of the passengers and the towns people who welcomed these strangers with open arms.
The show begins and ends with the unforgettable and catchy song “Welcome to the Rock” and a good plug for Tim Horton donuts. As an animal lover, I appreciated the attention given to the character who headed the local animal shelter and made it her duty to tend to the dogs, cats and yes monkeys on the planes. There are side stories such as the Lubavitch rabbi who meets a Holocaust survivor in Gander – a man who until coming face to face with the rabbi had never told anyone, including his family, about his past. Momen’s Ali, meanwhile, is met with suspicion and racially profiled.
Momen is an accomplished and award winning actor who has graced many of the largest stages North America; appeared and starred in independent and major films and has appeared in guest star, and recurring roles on many television shows.
For ticket info about the show click here.
Here is a trailer for the show:
