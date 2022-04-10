When I was 14 years old, my late dad Larry invited me to go see this new motion picture with him,
“It’s call Carrie,” he told me. “John Travolta from Welcome Back Kotter is in it.”
“Ah,” I responded. “Then I bet it was funny.”
Well, on the contrary. Carrie was a horror movie and following a frightening final scene, I barely slept for weeks. Years later a remake hit theatres. In 1988, Carrie: The Musical debuted on Broadway and closed after just 16 previews and five performances when the financial backers pulled out of the production, this despite the fact it was selling out. In 2012 it returned to the stage Off Broadway and Montreal musical producer Noelle Hannibal was among those in the audience. “When I saw it I immediately said, ‘Oh my god, I need to do this show,’ and it may have taken a decade, but I am thrilled it is happening,” she told me. “If it were not for the pandemic, it would have been sooner.”
Hannibal’s In the Wings Promotions (ITW) is indeed staging its first in-person production since late 2019. Carrie: The Musical features Music and Lyrics by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford and Book by Lawrence D. Cohen (ironically my late father’s name) and is based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed and Choreographed by Nadia Verrucci with Musical Direction by Ian Baird, it will runs May 5-14, 2022 at MainLine Theatre in Montreal.
In this contemporary rock musical, based on the novel by King, Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she is bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling, religious fanatic mother. What none of them know is that Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it.
The cast includes Frankie Kobelt of Côte Saint-Luc as Carrie White, Hannibal as Margaret White, Maya Lewis as Sue Snell, Jonathan Vanderzon as Tommy Ross, Aly Slominski as Chris Hargensen, Dylan Stanley as Billy Nolan, Maria Del Real as Miss Gardner, Michel Mastromonaco as Mr. Stephens, Éloïse Lagacé as Norma, Jess Nicholas as Frieda, Lucas Amato as Freddy and Dominic Poulin as George.
See my video chat with Hannibal, Kobelt and Vanderzon.
Hannibal notes that the musical is not as horror-filled as the film. For instance the shocking final scene in the movie will not be in the script.
Kobelt, 26, confessed that she first saw Carrie the movie at the age of nine. Vanderzon caught it for his initial time just recently after being chosen for the role of Tommy.
Hannibal says she waited till this spring to put on the show because in order to make it financially viable she needs to be able to make all 88 seats at Mainline available for sale. Earlier COVID-19 protocols would not have allowed it. Regardless of what the Quebec government decides by then, masks will be required for people in the audience.
Shows are May 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 2022 at 8 pm and May 8 at 3pm.. MainLine Theatre is located at 3997 boul. St. Laurent. Tickets are: $36.50 general admission (including taxes and fees) and $30.50 (including taxes and fees) for students, seniors and members of CAEA, ACTRA, UdA & QDF . Log on to http://www.mainlinetheatre.ca or call 514-849-FEST (3378).
