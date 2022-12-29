For family reasons, I have been visiting the Ottawa area often over the past two years and with each trip I become a bigger fan of the Nation’s Capital. More than three decades ago business brought me here very often and I loved it then too.
Thanks to the wonderful team at Ottawa Tourism (shout out to the extraordinary Jantine Van Kregten), I am being provided with timely updates of what to do and see.
I made my first trip to the magnificent Canadian Museum of Nature and it was just in time to see Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages exhibition, on until January 8. Here you can encounter extinct animals from past ice ages and meet the hardy survivors that still exist today, as well as see specimens and artifacts, fossils, models and interactive exhibits. This includes a magical experience where you can bring an extinct mammoth or American lion “to life” before your eyes.
You can download an augmented-reality app called Planet Ice AR (App Store or Google Play), then use your smartphone to include ice-age animals in the photos you take around town. A mammoth on Parliament Hill, ice-age cats in the ByWard Market, or a muskox roaming Sparks Street? It’s possible via planeticear.com
Beyond the special exhibitions mentioned, there are dinosaurs, mammals and birds of Canada, minerals in the Earth Gallery, and more, including live owls on display outside, in an appropriate space, and live bugs (urgh!) in a display in the basement, if that’s your thing!
Meanwhile, Nunavik: The Great Land runs through October 14, 2024, showcasing Nunavik in all its beauty through the eyes of Indigenous artists. Nunavik includes 14 villages along the coasts of northern Quebec and is home to more than 10,000 Inuit, 60 percent of whom are younger than 30.
This Museum is both an educational and scientific institution, as well as a popular, downtown-Ottawa tourist attraction—housed in a historic castle-like building. Since first opening its doors to the public in 1912, it has worked to increase scientific knowledge and understanding of the natural world.
At the museum’s popular Pacific Discovery Tank, you can chat with an interpreter and see live sea stars, sea cucumbers, anemones, spiky urchins and other amazing tough little tide-pool creatures up close. I washed my hands and got a chance to feel a few of these creatures. Kids especially love this!
Offered until January 8 is an all-new scavenger hunt – a great way to explore the galleries – that rewards participants with a special keepsake from the museum’s collections, such as a fossil shark tooth or a mineral. The exhibition of live owls and an eagle, Owls Rendez-vous, has returned to the museum’s outdoor plaza. I got to meet the newest resident, Onyx, a Barred Owl with dark eyes. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Centres.
The Owls exhibition, Discovery Tank, scavenger hunt and Nature Exploration Station are all included with museum admission. Planet Ice requires an additional ticket.
The Canadian Museum of Nature is located at 240 McLeod St, Ottawa. Visit nature.ca for more information. Info: 613-566-4700.
OTHER OPTIONS
Here are some other options to explore while in Ottawa.
• New winter hop-on/hop-off bus tours of Ottawa are available through April 30, 2023 (including special Christmas lights tours) thanks to the vintage heated trolleys of Cobblestone Tours.
• Ottawa success story Escape Manor has opened escape room locations in Australia and Saskatchewan (as well as Toronto and Hamilton) and just opened a new flagship headquarters on Elgin Street.
• There’s a new name for the popular Christmas Lights Across Canada program: Winter Lights Across Canada lights up Confederation Boulevard and major buildings in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau and includes a continuous-loop animated projection on Parliament Hill until January 8, 2023.
• Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, an immersive exhibition on the paintings from the Sistine Chapel, is on display at the EY Centre near the airport until January 22, 2023.
• The Diefenbunker, Canada’s Cold War Museum—located a 30-minute drive west of downtown Ottawa in the former village of Carp—introduced a new experience in its iconic Blast Tunnel on August 31, 2022: audio and visual effects to draw visitors into the atmosphere of the Cold War and highlight the reason behind the site’s existence. In addition, until February 15, 2023, the museum presents Justin Case: The Enemy Within. Through a multi-layered installation and a series of reinvented propaganda posters, Ottawa-based artist Christos Pantieras addresses the hidden and “underground” nature of homosexuality in Canada over a period that began in the 1950s during the Cold War and continued up until the mid-1990s.
• Visit the FREE! Ottawa Art Gallery to see Don Kwan: Landscape, Love and Legacy (until January 23, 2023). This queer third-generation Chinese-Canadian artist’s work explores place, identity, representation, and family memory across time. Meanwhile, A Family Palette runs until February 5, 2023 and looks at the works of Frances-Anne Johnston, in conjunction with her father Franz Johnston—a founding member of the Group of Seven—and her artist husband, Franklin Arbuckle.
• At the National Gallery of Canada, Movement: Expressive Bodies in Art celebrates the expressive energy of the human body, from 17th century prints to contemporary performance, paintings, photographs, and videos (until February 26, 2023).
• From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of Our Childhoods runs to September 1, 2023 at the Canadian Museum of History, tracing 70 years of Canadian children and youth TV programming. historymuseum.ca/event/from-pepinot-to-paw-patrol And until January 8, 2023, catch Autumn Peltier, Indigenous Water Protector, and learn more about this impressive young woman from Wiikwemikoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island who is known for her international advocacy for clean water rights.
• Liberation! Canada and the Netherlands, 1944-1945 has been extended to May 28, 2023 at the Canadian War Museum and A Community at War – The Military Service of Black Canadians of the Niagara Region, which highlights the service of Black soldiers from the American Revolution to today, runs until March 19, 2023. Meanwhile, until March 19, 2023, Munnings War Artist, 1918 highlights the works of a renowned painter of horses during World War I.
CULINARY UPDATE
BREAKFAST AT ZAK'S: Last summer I experienced the iconic Zak’s Diner for the first time. Established in 1986 by John Borsten and some partners, one of whom had a son named Zak, there are four separate locations for this ’50s-themed eatery: the happening Byward Market, Elgin Street, Carleton Place and Kanata.
Zak’s is noted for its burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes and breakfasts. I dropped by the Elgin Street spot to try their breakfast. Greeting me at the door and serving the meal was Ben Capaday, whose parents Milton and Cindy are originally from Chomedey. Milton is a retired police officer who worked for the SWAT Team.
I had my eyes on the French Toast and Eggs right from the start: two eggs over easy, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, smoked meat, or fresh fruit and French toast made with extra thick texas toast. I added some crispy home fries to the order, a piping hot cup of decaf coffee and some orange juice.
There are some great choices here: The Meat Lover’s (three eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, baked beans and three slices of toast); The Great Canadian (two eggs, sausage, canadian bacon, home fries, baked beans, toast, and one pancake) Smoked salmon & Eggs (two eggs any style, smoked salmon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, capers, bagel and cream cheese, home fries and baked beans); Pancakes & Eggs (two eggs with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, smoked meat, or fresh fruit and a choice of plain, banana, blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes; Zak’s BIG Breakfast (two eggs any style with toast & your choice of bacon, sausage, smoked meat, ham, or fresh fruit; The Breakfast Club( fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & mayo ; Breakfast Burrito (scrambled egg, bacon, cheese, guacamole, refried beans, black beans, & salsa fresca in a flour tortilla ; Lox & Cream cheese (smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, bagel & cream cheese): Zak’s Benedicts (two eggs served with baked beans & home fries; Eggs Benny (English muffin, back bacon, hollandaise sauce; Eggs Florentine (English muffin, spinach, hollandaise sauce; Eggs Pacific (English muffin, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce; a variety of omelettes; fresh fruit; and vegetarian and plant-based alternatives.
The Byward Market location is open 24/7. At Zak’s, kids eat free Sunday to Thursday from 4 pm to close for indoor dining (holidays excluded). The way it works is you will get one free kids meal (10 and under) with the purchase of one adult meal and beverage.
For more details and full menus go to www.zaksdiner.com.
KETTLEMANS: Even though Kettlemans Bagel is just about to open its first Montreal location near the Bell Centre, I could not resist the temptation to stop by at one of the Ottawa stores where the franchise first began over 30 years ago. I dropped in at around 8:45 one morning and had the breakfast bagel, with egg, bacon and cheese with some decaf coffee; since I was out and about that morning I also ordered a Reuben sandwich on a pumpernickel bagel to have later. When I took it out of my lunch box, ice pack in hand, the Montreal smoked meat coated with honey mustard dressing was as fresh as can be. Boy, will Habs fans love this place!
“Bringing Kettlemans home to Montreal, where I grew up is a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time,” says Founder Craig Buckley. “It is incredibly exciting to be joining Montreal’s world-class food scene and sharing our unique menu of delicious house-made cream cheeses and deli selections built around our Montreal bagels that honour a 400-year-old tradition.”
Guests who visit Kettlemans Bagel at 1285 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal will be treated to more than just delicious sandwiches on hand-rolled Montreal bagels. Kettlemans’ signature No Wall Experience invites everyone who comes in, 24/7, 365 days a year, to watch as fresh bagels are hand-rolled, kettled, and baked in a specially-designed oven.
Kettlemans strives to ensure each guest’s experience is memorable, beginning with perfect-tasting food. The service will always be fast and friendly in a fresh space that provides an authentic, modern vibe. Kettlemans Bagel is anything but your traditional Montreal bagel shop.
Kettlemans is still seeking new team members at the new downtown Montréal location who are passionate about making and serving amazing food and ensuring guests are happy from the second they step in the front door. Visit www.kettlemansbagels.ca/careers/ to find out more.
Buckley opened the first Kettlemans Bagel in Ottawa in 1993. Today, Kettlemans operates seven locations in Ottawa, Toronto, and Whitby. By rolling, kettling, and baking traditional Montréal bagels, Kettlemans upholds an unwavering commitment to the traditional quality of our food and strives to persuade every guest to come back again and again.
Here are some other culinary notes I can share:
• Classic Italian cuisine gets a modern-meets-retro boost at Retro Gusto, which opened in August 2022 on Preston Street, Ottawa’s Little Italy.
• Chinese fine dining options in Ottawa have expanded with the opening of Peking Duck (affiliated with the Quanjude restaurant chain, which dates back as far as 1864 in Beijing) at 90 George Street in the ByWard Market neighbourhood.
• The venerable Fish Market Restaurant closed in early 2020 after more than 40 years of business but its three-storey heritage building in the ByWard Market neighbourhood has been renovated to welcome Starling on the main floor and a gorgeous new rooftop patio, while Apothecary Lounge opened in the stone-walled basement level on June 30, 2021 and York on William (YOW) opened on the second floor in December 2021.
• In May 2022, J’TM, a Caribbean flavours restaurant, opened on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market neighbourhood.
• Popular vegetarian/vegan restaurant Pure Kitchen opened its fifth location on Rideau Street near the ByWard Market neighbourhood in June 2022
Oh yes, I also made my regular visit to Red Lobster on St. Laurent Boulevard and Milestones on Baxter Road next to the IKEA. The latter will be arriving at Fairview Pointe Claire in 2023. The steak we ordered was to die for!
