It is that time again to enjoy Le Burger Week, which began on September 1 and actually now stretches over two weeks until September 14.
Plant-based burger-lovers (and traditional burger lovers alike) can enjoy delicious burgers from hundreds of restaurants across Canada. And for the first time ever, Le Burger Week is going vegan, and is excited to launch Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival!
You can check out the official list at www.leburgerweek.com.
This year, restaurants across Canada will be whipping up their best limited-edition Le Burger Week creations with burger enthusiasts who are getting ready to relish in every single bite, delivered exclusively with DoorDash! Customers will also be able to vote for their favorite burgers on the event website.
The official Le Burger Week Ambassaor is none other than Canadian Celebrity Chef Kimberly Lallouz, who is the owner of her own catering company, multiple restaurants, and has hosted many TV cooking shows across Gusto and Zeste! She has also been part of Le Burger Week since Year one and as the festival has grown in prominence over the past 11 years, so has she!
As co-founder Na’eem Adam explains, “It all started with an idea - a question! Who had the best burger in town? A fun hobby turned into the largest burger festival in the country! 11 years ago, we started with 30 restaurants in Montreal and now you can experience Le Burger Week at over 1,000 across Canada. Le Burger Week’s mission has always been to promote local restaurant communities by raising sales and visibility through festival participation, as well as connecting burger-lovers to discover new favorites.”
Adds Co-founder Thierry Rassam: “With every year getting bigger than the last, Le Burger Week 2022 is back again for two weeks and this time, will be a plant-based edition! We encourage all participating restaurants to create a special and unique plant-based burger for a fun, inclusive experience for all.
I have thus far visited two Montreal restaurants participating in this year’s program: Burger Fiancé and Copper Branch.
The Sweet & Smokey
Jonathan Dresner, who is behind the concepts of Notre Boeuf de Grace and Pigeon Café, has another winner on his hands in Burger Fiancé.
Dresner is partners in two plant-based restaurants, Hello 123 and Kupfert & Kim, with Mark Kupfert and Daniel Suss. During the “shutdown” days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kupfert & Kim location in Old Montreal had to close its doors temporarily as nobody was going to the area. That is when chef Félix Gagnon stepped in and came up with the Burger Fiancé concept, a cross between Notre Boeuf de Grace and its “cool” burgers and Hello 123’s vegan offerings. They rebranded the Old Montreal storefront with a burger joint theme in the spring of 2021 and business took off almost immediately. In June 2022, a second spot opened on Sources Blvd. in Dollard des Ormeaux, which I recently visited.
"We're bringing back our legendary first signature Burger: the Sweet & Smokey!” Gagnon explains, regarding his Le Burger Week entry. “Melting mozzarella cheeze, hot red onion jam, veggie-bacon and smoked mayonnaise, all of this between two slices of grilled brioche buns. It's always been a favourite of the staff and customers, I'm happy we're bringing it back for such an occasion as a plant-focused Burger Week!
I am neither vegan nor necessarily a fan of plant-based food. But I must say that the Burger Fiancé selections are not anything like I would have expected. That means I could have been convinced they were made from ground beef.
“For vegan food it is all in the prep,” West Island franchisee Steven Murray told me of the taste of the burger. “We work very hard on flavor and texture. The taste is very rich.”
I went to the West Island location at 6 pm on a Saturday in August and sat at an outdoor table. It was remarkable to see the number of people coming in to dine, take advantage of take-out and of course there were plenty of delivery app drivers as well.
“The response by customers here has exceeded our expectations,” Murray said.
For dessert I had a Brownie à la Mode and again, wow this being vegan could have fooled me. It was served with ice cream, chocolate syrup and caramel.
They have an interesting selection of sodas : cream, orange, bubble gum, cotton candy and more to come.
There are also vegan hot dogs, chicken and pulled pork, as well as salads, cauliflower bites and more. The menu is on their website. Dresner said to expect more comfort food down the line, such as pizzas.
The General Bennie
Founded in 2016, Foodtastic is already one of the largest restaurant companies in Canada. In May of 2021, the restaurant franchising operation acquired all of the assets comprising the Copper Branch brand.
Since its beginning, Copper Branch has been on a mission to empower the health and lives of customers through its inspired, wholesome plant-based menu.
Whether already vegan, looking to transition to a more plant-based diet, or simply trying to eat healthier – Copper Branch is touted as a place to enjoy innovative, wholesome and ethical food that you can feel good about. They consider that their food is for everyone. From comfort food to lighter fare – they have something for everyone and work hard to make their menu u as inclusive as possible no matter what one’s dietary restrictions are.
I dropped by the Town of Mount Royal location recently with a friend to meet with David DiRaddo, director of operations for the brand. There are now 39 locations in North America, plus several in France and one to come in Australia.
This was my first time at a Copper Branch location and indeed none of the food I tasted were anything like I expected.
Their entry for Le Burger Week is called The General Bennie, two specialty AAA bean patties, topped with their best-selling General Tao, creamy cheddar cheese, kimchi, crispy lettuce and red onion, covered with perfectly sliced siracha aioli. DiRaddo says the price point is $17.99, includes fries and one dollar from every burger sold goes to a local charity. It will be available only at two locations: 1180 Boul de Maisonneuve West (corner of Stanley) and 1251 Mount Royal East.
I will share my friend Glenn’s observations of some of what we ate at the TMR location.The General Tao tastes just like the real thing. Slightly crispy on the outside and smothered in tangy sweet General Tao sauce. Poutine here is soft and flavourful, with golden potatoes covered in vegan cheese and a rich gravy. The Bao Bun smoked salmon really blew us away: smoked salmon inspired carrot with cucumber and shredded carrot in a light fluffy Bao Bun. The Sriracha coleslaw and chicken drumsticks is a great dish to share.
Of their burgers, the Copper Burger Deluxe patty features beets, organic brown rice, pea protein, sesame seeds, organic hemp and sunflower seeds, lemon juice, with caramelized onions, lettuce, Cape Cod kettle-cooked chips, guacamole and Copper Sauce Spicy Black. The Spicy Black Bean, Shitake Teriyaki and Portobellow Mushroom Galaxy burgers are also very popular. They have six all day breakfast items. You can choose from sandwiches, signature and power bowls, fresh sides, kids meals, smoothies, lattes and teas and more.
Try the Zucchini Brownie, dairy free with chocolate chips, cane juice, brown rice flour, zucchini, cocoa, Earth Balance buttery spread, organic soy milk, potato starch, non-GMO canola oil, organic flax seeds, non-GMO hemp seeds and tapioca syrup. Indeed, a yummy ending to a pretty healthy meal. I loved the cinnamon bun, which tasted amazing heated up briefly in the microwave at home the next day. Ditto for the chocolate chip cookie.
TMR store manager Mo and his staff are friendly and eager to please in a modern, bright venue with large digital menus. This location is well-situated, just a one minute ride from the Decarie Circle in TMR with ample free parking.
