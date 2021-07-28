The controversy over the Montreal Canadiens’ selection of defenceman Logan Mailloux has taken on a life of its own in recent days.
Mailloux has become a pariah since his conviction last fall in Sweden for taking and circulating a photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent.
If Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin had a time machine I wonnder if he’d reverse his decision and selected someone else in the draft. Bergevin defended the pick, noting that Mailloux has been remorseful about the incident,” and “that he has a lot of work to do,” but that the team plans to work with him through his development.
Mailloux went before the media as well via Zoom and repeatedly apologized for his unacceptable behavior. The Habs have a master communications guru in Paul Wilson while Mailloux is represented by prominent player agent Darren Ferris. Mailloux is probably still two years away from the NHL, so the question is whether the spin masters have a way out of this.
While businesses like Rotisserie St-Hubert and Desjardins are reportedly reassessing their relationships with the Habs, is anyone wondering what the Saputo family has to say? Why am I bringing them up in this conversation?
Ferris is part of a company called Quartexx Management, which represents some of the top players in the NHL. The foundation for Quartexx began in 2014 with the completion of Hockey Etcetera, Lino A. Saputo's family rink on Côte de Liesse in TMR. With what started as a passion project for Saputo and his family, quickly turned into a business venture, as an opportunity arose to develop a hockey agency, establishing Quartexx Management
In the summer of 2019, Quartexx Management completed a merger time with Ferris’ DHG Sports Agency.
Giordano Saputo, the son of Lino, is the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quartexx, He played professional hockey in France a few years ago, graduated from St. Francis Xavier University and was a student at Lower Canada College.
If Ferris, the Saputos and the Habs stay the course with Mailloux the question is what narrative will they take? What Mailloux did is a form of non-consenual distribution of a sexual image.
Sadly, since the evolution of smartphones, sexting has become an epidemic among young people all over the world. You do not hear about it when John Doe does this to Jane Smith because nobody knows who they are. Now a high profile hockey personality has gained notice for this behavior. He has apologized, admitted his mistake and gone for counselling. Nobody can or should ever forgive him for what he did. But can this become a teachable moment for all teens out there? If someone like Mailloux, backed by the most storied hockey franchise in the business, a noted player agent and the Saputo family agree to become a tool to combat this type of action maybe some good can come out of this decision to draft him.
Habs owner Geoff Molson said today that over the course of the next few months the team will work with local experts to develop a plan to raise awareness and educate young men and young women about this serious issue of consent.
Chicago Black Hawks star Patrick Kane was charged with rape in 2015. The case was eventually dropped. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews faced disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale, Arizona after a previously unreported incident in which he allegedly mooned a female security guard. Former NHLer Craig MacTavish went to prison for vehicular homicide and returned to play, coach and become a GM. Kane and Matthews did not face any issues impacting their careers.
Some members of the media, I believe, have gone way overboard hammering the Canadiens.
If you ever watched the TV series Lance et Compte, written by legendary sports columnist Rejean Tremblay, the portrayal of pro hockey players and their deviant sexual behavior was not pretty – but reportedly all true.
In 2009 two Canadiens players were arrested outside a Tampa nightclub. Defenceman Ryan O’Byrne and veteran winger Tom Kostopoulos were arrested at about outside Whiskey Park, a Tampa nightclub. Police said that O’Byrne, stole a woman’s purse while Kostopoulos resisted an officer. O’Byrne told police it was his girlfriend’s purse, but police said it belonged to another woman. What really happened? Tremblay replayed it on an episode of Lance et Compte.
Why did the Canadiens really trade a star forward many years ago for a poor return? The real story was never told. Why did an all-star goalie not suit up in a playoff game for the Habs? The real story was never told.
These stories simply go under the radar, which is why I am waiting for Tremblay to weigh in on the Mailloux affair.
We will now wait and see whether an 18 year old kid who did untold harm to a young woman in Sweden can really learn from the mistake of a lifetime and prevent others from doing the same dirty deed.
