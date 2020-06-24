Up until a few days ago I was not too familiar with the NDG raised brother and sister musical duo Just Costa. But when I got a copy of their new feel-good summer anthem “Peachy,” I was eager to hear more about their back story.
The talented duo have appeared in over 400 shows — including a 16-date tour of Italy — performed at festivals and conferences, released one album — In Time, All Things under their previous moniker Juliana & Jesse. Watch out for the next episode of Cohen in The City on our Suburban On Air video channel for my enlightening conversation with them. What a breath of fresh air they are. At the end of this interview they agreed to perform their new song.
Lighthearted and upbeat, Peachy mixes pop, R&B and g-funk into a catchy groove start to finish, combining full band and synth-based elements along the way. “The message shines as a pinnacle of positivity,” the sibling set says. “It expresses that every moment can feel like a margarita on the beach.”
Julianna, 29, and Jesse, 25, are extremely close. “I love to play music,” Jesse said. “My sister is amazing; she’s awesome. I want to spend my entire life playing music with her. It is a real ride.”
“We get along so well,” Juliana added. “Nobody makes me laugh like he does. We such good chemistry.”
Just Costa, by the way, is their last name.
The recording of Peachy was completed just before the COVID-19 shutdown. “We miss the live performances,” said Jesse.
Juliana says the duo are looking forward to some pop up performances and a possible live show on Marieville.
By age 13, guitar prodigy Jesse was taking Montreal’s rock scene by storm, playing lead and fronting his own outfit. At Westmount High School, he told me, physics and chemistry were not exactly his thing. Someone there pointed him towards the music program, where he thrived. Meanwhile, over at The Study, Juliana was excelling in music and sports: soccer, hockey, basketball and track. She ultimately launched a solo career as an acoustic singer-songwriter. The turning point came a few years ago, when she was heading to Vancouver to record. Jesse decided to tag along, and in need of material, they began to write together for the sessions. The magic was instant. "We weren't just putting catchphrases over standard chords; we were writing these intricate, meaningful songs," Jesse recalls. "That really solidified things. That's when we really hit the ground running together."
Since joining forces (and fittingly combining their parents' surnames for their handle), they've more than made up for any lost time. They even appeared on TVA’s La Voix, the French version of The Voice. They are midway through writing and recording a new full-length album. More focused and ambitious, their newer material takes full advantage of their creative kinship and shared vision — while also acknowledging their different musical backgrounds and skill sets. "One of our greatest strengths in working together is how varied our individual strengths are," Jesse explains. "I know where Juliana has me beat, and where she might be able to handle a situation twice as well, and I feel like she knows the same about me. So that's where the lines get drawn."
As if on cue, she picks up the thread: "For the most part, Jesse has a real knack for melody and chords, and groove as well. So he'll put something down and we can play off that. And I really like to write lyrics, so we'll play off of each other. We work together really well in that sense. Other times, I'll have a really simple kind of idea on the guitar and I can always count on Jesse to spice it up. It's always good to have a partner in any venture, and there's no better partner than family. We are really connected — we're also best friends — and we really do see it as a big blessing. We're not scared to push each other. And by bringing the best out of each other, we've reached some really cool and unique places songwriting-wise that we might not have found. And we feel we have something really special we can bring to people."
That gift in a nutshell: Love. "I break down life into two really simple things: doing what you love and doing it with the people that you love," Jesse says. "That's really where the magic comes from. That's when the highs start getting higher and the lows don't feel so bad. That's what we have, and that's what we want to share with people. Really, we want to light up every room that we go into. I feel such an energy and positivity inside of me and so much gratitude for everything I have. We want to bring that to ourselves and to bring other people with us."
You can see their video at and go to their website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.