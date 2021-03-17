We all have our dreams in terms of restaurants establishing themselves in your neighbourhood. For me, my wish was to see Harvey’s and Rotisserie St-Hubert locations return to the West End of Montreal. A few weeks ago I learned that this was about to happen, but to keep it to myself.
While the official announcement will come on April 8, I can tell you that Groupe St-Hubert has indeed opened a new restaurant concept on St-Jacques Street in NDG featuring a Harvey’s, New York Fries and St-Hubert. Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash are providing free delivery until March 23. A take-out counter will open soon. It is located at 6710 St. Jacques in the same plaza as EggsFrutti, just west of Cavendish. The parking lot is spacious and convenient for customers to eat in their car.
Harvey’s had a popular locale further down the street for decades until it closed. St-Hubert had a restaurant on Sherbrooke Street West, near Cavendish, which became a Pharmaprix. This is only the second New York Fries in Quebec, the other being at Carrefour Laval. The chain started in Ontario a few years ago and is noted for its fresh cut fries, hotdogs and poutines.
“There used to be a Harvey’s on St-Jacques many years ago, so there’s a feel of nostalgia for many people,” Brand Manager Vincent White told me.
Store Manager Jonathan Autotte previously worked for Taverne 1909 signé St-Hubert at Place Bell in Laval.
The delivery area for the new location will be NDG, Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead and parts of Lachine, Snowdon and Westmount. While there has been no advertising yet, many customers have already discovered the new game in town. Stay tuned for more information to come on this new concept.
