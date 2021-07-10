Bravo to our Quebec government for taking an initially aggressive stand on a vaccine-passport.
Too many people are acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Yes we are having a great summer in Quebec, where numbers are reasonably low. But that Delta variant is lurking in the background and by fall I fear that a fourth wave could come our way.
Quebec does plan to impose a vaccine-passport system beginning in September that would require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential businesses — such as bars and gyms — in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high. I would suggest that we be able to get something better than the QR Code that we download but a document that resembles a real passport.
Frankly, I do not think that is a strong enough. The number of people who are double vaccinated is not at the required level. People between the ages of 17 and 30 are the worst offenders. We saw many folks from this demographic standing arm and arm with no masks outside of the Bell Centre during the Habs games.
By Labor Day we need to find a better way off persuading the anti-vaxxers to do the right thing and get two jabs. Failing that, the list of what they will be prohibited from doing should be endless: a prohibition to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, sports events, arenas, shopping malls, grocery stores, movie theatres and much more. Maybe then the message will sink in.
It is the anti-vaxxers who will get the Delta variant and infect others. We are told that two vaccines are effective against a serious case of COVID. Well I had the so-called normal COVID-19 in January and it was no picnic, sidelining me for a month with fever, cough, the chills, lack of taste and smell, sore throat, bad back and insomnia. By the way, this is what health authorities consider "not a serious case" because I did not need to be hospitalized.
The Quebec government has done a wonderful job with its print and broadcast commercials, urging people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and get the vaccine. I would suggest that they work with their advertising agencies to frighten those not vaccinated by merely showcasing true stories – like the one I heard the other day: a middle aged mother who caught COVID-19 from her kids. She has been hospitalized for months and is now clinically dead. Her family holds on to a faint hope that a miracle will happen. In another case, someone I know got COVID and unknowingly infected her elderly and ill father. He died from the virus two weeks later.
Nobody has a special power to block COVID-19 from infecting them. Just ask Habs coach Dominique Ducharme.
Like everyone, I want life to get back to normal. We cannot control what is going on in other provinces, the United States or the rest of the world. However, I would settle for some normalcy in Quebec. Going to an Alouettes or Habs game or dining inside my favorite restaurant sounds like fun, but I am nowhere near there yet.
Quebec has already been offering people a QR code as proof of vaccination. My screen shot is prominently on my smartphone.
The Health Department has said the vaccination passport will allow people to avoid isolating for 14 days after contact with a positive case or having to leave work or school in the event of an outbreak. Passport holders will no longer be subject to distancing rules or mask-wearing orders in private homes. Those adequately vaccinated will also be able to travel to multiple countries and be exempt from the 14-day quarantine upon return.
As of July 6, fully vaccinated travellers, eligible to enter Canada and who comply with the specific eligibility criteria will not be required to quarantine, stay at a government-authorized accommodation or complete a day-8 test. These changes apply to both land and air travellers. Travellers must enter their information into the most recent update of the ArriveCAN app (updated July 5) in order to enter Canada.
Those who are not fully-vaccinated and/or entered the country before July 6 must continue to follow current travel restrictions including:
• 3-night hotel stopover (for air travel)
• 14-day quarantine
• Pre-arrival, day-1 and day-8 testing
• Submission of information to ArriveCAN before entering Canada
Former federal cabinet minister Gerry Weiner arrived back in Canada from the United States on July 7 at 11 pm. He and his wife are double vaccinated, yet right now he is being forced to quarantine for 14 days. Weiner has sent an email to the office of his Member of Parliament Marc Miller, the Federal Minister of Indigenous Services to try and clear this up. “Someone has suggested to me that we start a ‘Free Gerry Weiner’ campaign,” he told me.
This kind of treatment by our governments should be reserved with those people who refuse to be vaccinated – individuals who are endangering us all and I suggest that all world leaders get on board.
