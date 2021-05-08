Let me make it clear that I am not a fan of horror films. Yet when I was sent a screener for Bloodthirsty and an offer to interview the movie’s director, Amelia Moses, I agreed to watch it.
Bloodthirsty is a thoroughly Canadian, female-driven film - written by real-life pop sensation Lowell (Calgary-born, Toronto-based) and Wendy-Hill Touth (Calgary); directed by Moses (Montreal); and shot in Edmonton. The film sits at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and has picked up two Canadian Screen Award nominations for Best Song and Best Score.
Now available on iTunes and Video on Demand, this is the story of Indie pop singer Grey (Lauren Beatty). She’s been a vegan since age six and has recurring dreams of eating raw meat, and experiences waking hallucinations of turning into an animal. A trip to the home studio of a famous music producer named Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk) to record an album turns very dark.
“I was attracted to the dual dynamic of the script,” says Verdun resident Moses. “I loved the juxtaposition between Grey writing this beautiful music while also becoming more monstrous. It had a lot of potential in terms of exploring the creative process and the sometimes selfish nature of making art.”
Moses, 28, moved here from Vancouver nine years ago. She has another horror film about to be released called Bleed With Me and also starring Beatty. “Both my parents were cinefiles,” she told me. “I grew up watching a lot of horror films.”
It was fascinating going behind the scenes with Moses about Bloodthirsty, which as shot over 18 days in Edmonton just before the pandemic shut the industry down for a while. I learned a lot about the recipe for fake blood and the prosthetics they used for some very gory sequences.
Noted actor Michael Ironside portrays Grey’s psychiatrist Dr. Swan. But his prescriptions are of little use. It is at her most anxiety-ridden and vulnerable that she is invited to the countryside home studio of Daniels. One hitch: Daniels is also famous for being charged years earlier with murdering another young singer at the same home in the woods. Bloodthirsty applies a spin on the werewolf myth, turning music-making into a blood sport.
The brutally demanding Vaughn takes Grey to dark places lyrically. Meanwhile, Grey’s girlfriend Charlie (Katharine King So), who’s accompanied her to the isolated mansion, grows increasingly worried about the turn Grey is taking, something she doesn’t recognize anymore.
“What I like about the relationship between Grey and Charlie in the film is not about an LGBTQ relationship,” adds writer Hill-Tout, “It’s about art, it’s about being true to your nature and it’s about a woman struggling to find her identity. Lowell and I watched other werewolf films when we were writing the script, and we decided to make our characters more ‘wolf-like’. She said to me, ‘can’t they be beautiful? Do they have to be hairy?’”
The film heavily references 90s classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bram Stoker’s Dracula and so I wanted to reflect that in the music as well,” says Lowell. “I knew the music needed to feel both nostalgic and contemporary at the same time so I did my best to capture the chords and essence of 90s grunge while still maintaining the lyrical intimacy in music currently trending today.”
The film is produced by Voice Pictures Inc., and 775 Media, producers Hill-Tout and Michael Peterson and executive produced by David Bond and Alan Bacchus.
