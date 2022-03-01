On the eve of a yet scheduled provincial by-election in the South Shore riding of Marie-Victorin, a newly minted author born in Longueuil has a message for any candidate who supports Bill 21, the controversial religious symbols legislation.
“The populist provincial regime in power today, the CAQ, continues to publicly deny that systemic racism even exists in Quebec,” Dorsey writes in his extraordinary book Black & White: An Intimate, Multicultural Perspective on “White Advantage” & The Paths To Change. “It is also the only province, territory, or state on the continent to pass legislation that explicitly restricts the individual rights of citizens to publicly express their religious faith since the mid-1970s, the Province of Quebec has passed a series of laws that have effectively made its minority English speakers second-class citizens, their equal rights subjugated by the French-speaking majority.”
Dorsey goes on to say that he is infuriated at the government leadership in Quebec that continues to deny the existence of systemic racism. “When it comes to systemic racism in Quebec, though, Premier Legault and his ministers are simply being intellectually dishonest, guided by their ideological and political motivations – because if there’s no such thing as systemic racism in Quebec, then there’s nothing wrong with the system. Nothing to fix.”
Dorsey does acknowledge the fact that Benoit Charette was appointed Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism in 2021. He also refers to a commissioned report titled Racism in Quebec, Zero Tolerance as “flawed.”
As for Bill 21, Dorsey says “Bill 21 is a law in search of a problem that doesn’t exist. It is an ideological choice that imposes systemic inequality on certain religious and radicalized communities under the guise of a supposed need for ‘neutrality’ in expression of individual faith.”
Now let me tell you more about what this book is really all about. As a bilingual, biracial man, straddling Black and white, English and French Canada, Dorsey talks about living in a world of dualities. In his deeply personal and insightful debut, he offers readers intimate and unfiltered access to his lived experience of anti-Black racism around the world, including Canada, the United States, and Europe, focusing on his formative years growing up in 1970s Greater Montreal as a Black child in a white family headed by a racist stepfather, and details his personal awakening inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
A powerful blend of autobiography and social analysis, Black & White is an intimate excavation of systemic racism in North America—from our healthcare and education systems, to policing and law, to a deep analysis of the uniquely intersectional discrimination faced by minorities in Dorsey’s home province of Quebec. With an inclusive and accessible approach, aimed at community connection and education, Dorsey delves deep into Canada’s history of racial discrimination and, by contrasting it with that of our American neighbours, debunks our nation’s mythological narrative, providing necessary context on white privilege, which he calls “white advantage,” and offers concrete pathways to lasting societal change.
Holding readers gently to account, Black & White is the book for the ally in all of us.
I was astounded to learn from Dorsey that he wrote this entire book in just over a month last fall. He wanted to deliver it to his publisher in time for a release during Black History Month, by day, Dorsey is a senior-level business, brand, and marketing strategist, with nearly three decades of experience, and a creative writer, director, and producer of visual content. Today, he is the principal of The Fractional CMO, a strategic consultancy, and of Dorsey Studios, a content production development company. A civically engaged community leader, he is a founding member and board member of Democracy House, grassroots think tank and civic-minded movement dedicated to preserving and strengthening democratic systems and practices in Canada and around the world. He has written numerous articles, most notably a 2020 opinion piece on “White Advantage” in the Globe & Mail. A proud father of two lovely young children, Stephen lives in Roncesvalles, Toronto.
The book reads like something you’d only see in the movies. And yes, there should be a film on his life story. It has been pitched to Netflix.
Dorsey’s mother was white, his biological father Black and his stepfather a racist. He grew up in Longueuil and Victoria, BC with his brother, Chris, and his white half-sister, Elizabeth. For a few years he and Chris were told they were adopted.
“My brother and I, four and three at the time, were too young to form any real memories of first meeting our stepfather or of moving into the house as a family,” he wrote. “My mother remembers move-in day because of how happy she felt, knowing all her children would be together under one roof, in a proper home, with all the middle-class comforts she had only ever dreamed of. As she tells it, there was little time to rejoice that day as my stepfather sat her down for an important conversation. He wanted to discuss the ‘story’ my mother would share with their new neighbours. While he did not tell her outright what he wanted her to say, he made his intentions crystal clear: the neighbours were not to know that Chris and I were her biological children.
“That day, the next-door neighbour, Lise, invited my mother over for coffee and a chat. They had an amicable conversation about their lives and their families. When she returned home, my stepfather was waiting, anxious to know what had been discussed. She simply told him she had made up a story on the spot — that in fact, they had adopted me and Chris to give us an opportunity at a better life. With the deceitful deed done, she tried to put it out of her mind.
“From the day we moved into that house as a family, Chris and I just accepted that we were, in fact, adopted. This was the narrative shared by our parents with neighbours, friends, and anyone else who asked. My mother and stepfather never actually sat us down to tell us which orphanage we came from, who our birth parents were, or to offer any insights as to our ethnic background. Nothing.
“When I was around five years old, I came across boxes of old photos stored away in our basement. I searched and searched but found no photos of myself or Chris as babies. It seemed our lives had only begun when we moved into our new home. Over time, this adoption narrative became part of our realities. It was how we identified ourselves and how our neighbours and friends, all of them white, came to know us. In their eyes, I expect, my parents were amazing people who went against the norms of the time to open their home to two little Black orphans, and they were more than happy to accept the goodwill that came their way because of it.”
In 1976 Montreal was set to host the Summer Olympics. Stephen was 10 years old, and the city felt alive with energy and possibility. One day that summer, a day like any other, his mother, Chris and Elizabeth, were chatting at the kitchen table. “We were having a regular conversation when my mother just blurted it out. ‘You’re not adopted. You’re my children. I’m your real mother.’ I can’t recall having much of an emotional reaction to the news, but my brain began working overtime to uncover the hints I had unconsciously ignored. Interestingly, it was just recently, in 2020, that my mother, at age eighty-four, shared the details as to how our origin story, the Big Lie, had gone down back in 1969. I asked her if she thought the neighbours had really bought her story. She had no idea. But I believe they knew the truth, because if anyone looked beyond our skin colour, it was obvious my brother and I were related to our mom.”
Back at the table in 1976, their mother also told them about their biological father — that he was alive and living on the island of Montréal, about a twenty-minute drive away. After the initial shock of learning that she was their real mother and that they had a biological father somewhere out there — somewhere nearby! -their identities were completely flipped upside down.
Dorsey talks a lot about the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the almost unbelievable time he lived in Victoria, BC, left alone as a minor and becoming a ward of the state.
Published by Nimbus Publishing, Black & White is available at bookstores across Canada and the United States and online.
