Berel Solomon is a rock star!
Let’s make that clear from the very start. His new documentary, Orthodoxed is now streaming on all social media channels. It is less than one hour and will blow any viewer away.
The film chronicles Solomon’s journey from a drug dealer and prince of the nightclub business to becoming a Lubavitcher Chassid. There are interviews with key people in his life who helped him along his journey.
Solomon pulls no punches here. He is dead honest, having grown up in a typical Jewish home in Hampstead. Yet at the age of 13, while in high school, this young man born as Ryan Solomon started doing drugs. From there his life went in the wrong direction. After being kicked out of camp for being intoxicated, everybody he knew turned their back on him. “I figured while I was the bad guy, let me be the baddest guy there is,” he said, explaining his decision to become a drug dealer.
One day, after being assaulted and losing the drugs in possession, Solomon needed a way to pay his suppliers back. He turned to the nightclub scene and became an overnight success. He was able to pay his debts to the supplier and bid adieu to drug dealing for good. First it was the popular club Cafeteria and then Time Supper Club where Solomon started to make magic. He realized that the key to success was bringing in celebrities. With a camera crew in place, Solomon started to develop his own reality show. Yet on the night of the premiere, he crashed. Suddenly he needed new meaning to life
“In my mind Judaism was completely false,” he said at the time.
One day his mom Janet urged him to go to the Shaare Zion Congregation and talk to Rabbi Lionel Moses. “I think this was the turning point in my life,” Solomon says in the film.
Solomon started to learn Torah. It was Cantor Boaz Davidof who one day told him “go to the forest and speak to god.” And he did. “I opened my heart to Hashem,” Solomon recalls.
Another religious leader, Rabbi Ronnie Fine, brought Solomon to New York to visit the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneersohn. “I remember feeling the light,” he said.
Still working on the nightclub scene, Solomon lost his drive. He went to his dad Jeff and told him he was ready to work in the family business. The move was successful, but Solomon said, “I still had this thirst… I wanted to go to Yeshiva.”
This took a lot of convincing to his parents, who thought Yeshiva was a cult. He finally got their blessing and spent a year in Israel. He video taped every day of that experience and returned as an orthodox Jew, sporting a full beard. Returning to the family business, he continued to do well but at the age of 24 now he felt lonely. It was time to start looking for a wife. Via matchmakers, he went on a series of dates until one day he saw the profile of Eliana from Panama. Instantly, he knew this was his future bride. That became clear when he flew out to Latin America to meet her.
“We just clicked,” Eliana said.
Now the happy parents of four beautiful children, the Solomons are on cloud nine.
Solomon started his own company, Wealthy Video Commercials and spun that off to the Wealthy Executive Coaching Firm last year. He also serves as a mentor to students at his former high school. I am proud to be his city councillor in Côte Saint-Luc and as such we spoken often over the summer about his much-anticipated movie.
Solomon says that the inspiration for this documentary came from his intense desire to spread the light of Torah in the world, as well as to combat the negative barrage of Netflix videos against the Orthodox Jewish community.
“The first time I watched Unorthodox on Netflix I was disturbed to my core,” Solomon says. “Netflix perverted something that was so precious to me and millions of Orthodox Jews.
Then the company released My Unorthodox Life, which was more of the same terrible narrative about my community. I decided to do something about it. The goal is to show the real story of our beautiful heritage.”
Last week Solomon had the equivalent of a red-carpet Hollywood premiere, packing the Cinemas Guzzo Spheretech Theatre in St. Laurent. Even owner Vince Guzzo was on hand to lend his support.
There is an original song attached to this film, recorded by Michael Benjoar and written by Solomon’s wife Eliana and Chanale Fellig. It is absolutely excellent!
“If somebody would've told me 12 years ago that I'd produce a film about my journey from drug dealing and the nightclub business to Orthodox Judaism I probably would not have believed them,” Solomon said. “I was so nervous; I had no idea what to expect. I’ve been working on this film with a small team for almost a year. I can't explain the feeling of seeing people laugh, cry, and react to this film. It was euphoria. Thank you to everyone who came out for the opening night. Thank you, Hashem. May this be good for the Yiddin.”
You can watch the complete movie right here.
