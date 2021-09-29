I remember getting to know Ben Mulroney when he made his debut on national television as the host of CTV’s Canadian Idol. Each year I would interview him and the judges at Montreal auditions and do so again in the summer when my family headed to Toronto to watch some live shows. Ben even agreed to make some visits to our local schools.
The former Westmounter, who graduated from law school, never hid the fact that his climb towards media presence was greatly assisted by the fact he was the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. But unquestionably, he proved himself to be a veritable media gem. I must say that always kept hoping that Canadian Idol would return to the small screen, with Ben in the saddle again.
Ben actually joined CTV as an entertainment reporter for Canada AM in October 2001, before joining ETalk in its debut season as co-host in 2002. He was also a member of the broadcast team for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, reporting on entertainment news for CTV. His hosting duties for Idol lasted six seasons. At the time this was the most-watched English-language Canadian television show on record. You could also find him on the red carpet for major events like the Emmy, Golden Globes and Academy Awards and his voice has become familiar on Hyundai radio commercials.
The big leagues came calling in 2016 when Ben became co-Host of Your Morning, the rebranded version of Canada AM. Now comes news that he is is departing the national morning show to focus on a new career developing scripted and unscripted projects. He will sign off on Friday, Oct. 1
“After 20 years, I have made the difficult decision to leave CTV and Your Morning to pursue a career as a producer, developing unique projects for both Canadian and global audiences,” Ben said. “I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it’s time to take the leap and fulfill what has been a life-long dream for me. I look forward to connecting with Canadians in this new way and for the opportunity to develop ideas with Bell Media in the future.”
“Ben is regarded as one of Canada’s premier TV hosts, a broadcaster who helped to put Canada on the map in the world of entertainment news,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media. “As Ben transitions from reporting on stories in front of the camera to telling stories from behind it, we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Ben again, and we wish him nothing but the best in his new venture.”
So what will be his first project? Maybe a scripted movie on Brian Mulroney?
