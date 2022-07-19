I first interviewed Beaconsfield’s Ryan Grainger eight years ago when he was getting into his car and heading to Los Angeles to pursue a career as professional dancer. While we have spoken in the interim, it is nice to report how well he has done during that time.
We connected the other day via Zoom. The 29 year old was relaxing in his hotel during a rare break from his present-day role as choreographer and dancer for the North American edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour, which comes to Montreal and Place des Arts Aug. 22 and 23.
“I’ve worked with the Drag Race for three years now and travelled the world,” Ryan shared with me. “I choreograph and dance – not in drag – and having the opportunity to come back to my hometown in a few weeks is so exciting!”
Currently signed to McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA), Ryan has over a decade of professional experience, working regularly with many of the industry's top choreographers, international artists and world renowned productions. See his demo reel below.
After a brief professional run in Montreal, his career took off in 2014, upon moving to the United States. Since then, he has built a long list of credits, travelling the globe touring and performing in live shows, music videos, commercials, as well as TV and feature film productions. One of his many career highlights includes booking a role as a Warbler on sixth season of the hit TV show Glee (Fox).
Television and Film Credits include: Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix), Soundtrack (Netflix), Lucifer (WB), Sandy Wexler (Netflix) , American Crime Story: People vs O.J. Simpson (FX), The Voice (NBC), Boyband (ABC), Cirque Du Soleil, Teen Choice Awards , Mtv Video Music Awards, Much Music Video Awards, D&G Milan Fashion Show, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS) & Vidcon. Major recording artist tours, live, & music video performances include: Ricky Martin (One World Tour), Meghan Trainor, Rita Ora, Jessie J, Gwen Stefani, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Down With Webster, Patrick Bruel, Betty Who, Amei (Utopia World Tour) and Leroy Sanchez.
One of Ryan’s mentors is Jamal Sims, among today’s most sought after choreographer/directors in the industry. Just before the pandemic hit, Sims asked him to assist at the Las Vegas residency of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Soon after, COVID-19 shut things down. When the show resumed, Sims tapped Ryan to step in as assistant choreographer.
Ryan travelled to 14 countries as part of a European tour, coordinated the Canadian tour of Canada’s Drag race season two and now the North American tour headed to Montreal.
“All of the work I have ever done is me dancing for everyone else,” Ryan says. “What people will see on the Place des Arts stage is a show I put together myself. I am thrilled that friends and family will be in the audience.”
