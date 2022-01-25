If was good news and bad news for Ted Dranias today.
The yo-yo approach where the CAQ government is concerned vis-à-vis restaurant dining room openings and closings has been a major headache for Dranias and other restaurant owners across Quebec.
As of Monday, January 31, dining rooms can reopen at half capacity, with up to four people or two family bubbles per table. Dranias owns four Petros Taverna restaurants (Westmount, Griffintown, Laurier and Little Italy), is partners in an East End Italian eatery and in the spring will open Petros Fort Lauderdale.
So now, just as he tries to keep his head above water and try to get his staff back for next week comes a letter from the Office québécois de la langue française. It seems they that the OQLF received a complaint from a customer who was not properly served in French. The OQLF has advised Dranias to resolve the situation.
“I must tell you I am just sick about this,” Dranias said. “Restaurant owners like me have lost countless thousands of dollars as this government repeatedly shuts us down. Does our Premier really believe that having the OQLF harass us is going to help what is now a dying industry? “
Dranias said that all of his staff are bilingual and the OQLF letter does not provide any details regarding the actual complaint such at when, where and whom. “I can assure you that if somebody comes to my restaurant or calls us on the phone and wants to be served in French, we do so,” Dranias said. “It seems like anyone can call the OQLF and makes such a complaint. Clearly they do not do much backchecking.”
Dranias hopes the Quebec government will instruct the OQLF to back off the restaurant industry in particular. “We are suffering big time and this does not help, “ he says,
