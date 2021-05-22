Quebec Premier François Legault got a lot of people excited earlier this week when he unveiled a phased in reopening of society.
Unless we get hit with another major wave of COVID-19 cases, over the next few weeks restaurant terrasses and dining rooms will reopen, the Habs can have 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre if they make it to a May 29 sixth game against the Maple Leafs, the curfew will end, gyms and bars will reopen and outdoor gathering restrictions will loosen.
Am I excited? I can honestly tell you that all of the lockdown measures have not had an entirely negative impact on my lifestyle. First off, I am fortunate that I continue to be gainfully employed at the English Montreal School Board, The Suburban and a city councillor. Sure, I badly need a professional haircut from my good friend Georges Ouaknine at Intercoupe on Decarie and I’d love to go for extended walkthroughs of different stores, but life has been pretty calm except for last January when I got COVID-19 myself and ended up self-isolating at home for a month. Unlike my good friend Steve, who has not regained his full sense of taste and smell seven months after his ordeal, I made a full recovery and never had to be hospitalized.
I work from home at least twice a week and it has become a very effective routine, thanks to Microsoft One Drive for my documents and Microsoft Teams for online meetings. At The Suburban the pandemic produced our very exciting video channel (Suburban On Air) and in the past year I have conducted over 60 interviews via Zoom. Our city council has not met in person since early March 2020. We have adjusted nicely to Zoom. For our public meetings, more people have access now. I meet with constituents virtually on a regular basis and in person from a safe distance. For those committee meeting that fell smack in the middle of a work day, I can participate easily during my lunch hour. I dearly miss spending personal time with my mom, my mother-in-law and father-in-law and other family members.
I am on no rush to go to a movie theatre, see a live musical production, attend a Habs, Impact or Alouettes game in person, go shopping, travel , shake one’s hand or even sit down at a restaurant. Take-out has become a very convenient routine, with Petros Taverna’s Westmount and Laurier locations standing out a my most regular spot. When I was there yesterday the phone was ringing off the hook with people trying to make terrasse reservations.
For more than a past year I haves settled into a routine. I spend a lot more time on my laptop. In fact, when the Canadiens play I merely watch it on my iPad using the ever so convenient Bell Fibe app and keep on writing, blogging or even participating in meetings.
The pandemic has not disappeared. People are still getting sick, being hospitalized and dying. We must remain vigilante, wearing masks and washing our hands. Please get vaccinated! It is that coveted second shot that will give us the best chance at a return to real normalcy. The dreaded variants are still out there, which means a third shot – a booster- might become as normal as the annual flu shot.
Yes, we are all frustrated from the disruptions in our lives we have experienced. Until I feel sure that we have reached some kind of herd immunity, I am no rush to push the envelope.
